Home > India > Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy

Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, speaking in the Lok Sabha, highlighted the ongoing struggles of families affected by the 2023 Wayanad landslide. She urged the central government to waive loans for victims, citing insufficient aid and delayed disaster relief efforts.

Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: July 30, 2025 20:59:00 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, in the Lok Sabha, highlighted the plight of the victim families on the one-year anniversary of the landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad and urged the central government to waive the loans of the families who lost everything in the disaster.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Kerala Wayanad MP said, “It has been one year since a terrible natural disaster struck Wayanad, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and the wipeout of 17 whole families. Moreover, 1,600 buildings were destroyed in the Wayanad landslide, and hundreds of acres of land and crops were destroyed, affecting the livelihoods of farmers and businesses.”

Highlighting the plight of the families affected by the landslide, the Congress leader said that it’s been one year, and “I’m sorry to say that the affected people have not been able to rehabilitate properly due to the lack of support and funding from the Centre.”

“For one year, we’ve been requesting the release of funds for Wayanad. Some funds were released, but they were insufficient and given as loans, which is unprecedented. People have lost their lives and entire livelihoods, and we expect them to repay loans while rebuilding their lives?” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She pointed out that “we requested that it be declared a national disaster,” which wasn’t done initially, but it was finally designated as a disaster of a severe nature.

“However, this hasn’t been enough, as the victims’ families are still struggling one year later. It’s my honest and heartfelt request on behalf of the people of Wayanad that the Central Government consider waiving these loans, which are a small amount for the Centre,” she demanded.

Tragedy struck Wayanad on July 29 after a landslide occurred in Wayanad, with a huge portion of the mountain wiping out as many as 1,600 homes and leaving more than 300 people dead.

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had both camped in Wayanad for two days after the tragedy and met several families in hospitals and shelter camps.

Also Read: Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR Soon, Cloudburst Alert In Himachal Pradesh

Tags: Priyanka Gandhi

RELATED News

“Will Take All Steps Necessary To Secure Our National Interest”: India Reacts To Trump’s Tariff Announcement
Drunk Driving Accused Attempts Self-Immolation at Police Station
“Sindoor Toh Ujad Gaya”: Jaya Bachchan Sparks Row Over Name ‘Operation Sindoor’ in RS
Congress slams govt after US President announces 25% tariff on India
Op Sindoor Discussion: BJD’s Sasmit Patra Questions Govt Over US President Claims On Ceasefire

LATEST NEWS

Prakash Raj Says, ‘I Did Not Receive Any Money’ After Getting Summoned By ED For Allegedly Promoting Betting Apps
Shubman Gill On Ben Stokes Injury: ‘A Big Miss for England’ Ahead Of 5th Test
Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy
What Happened When Oval Curator Met Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, and Shubman Gill Again? Watch Video
Israeli Minister Threatens to Annex Portions of Gaza if Hamas Refuses to Surrender
Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader: What’s Next For India-Vietnam Economic Ties?
Op Sindoor Discussion: BJD’s Sasmit Patra Questions Govt Over US President Claims On Ceasefire
Leon Marchand Smashes 200m Individual Medley World Record At World Championships In Singapore
Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!
Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy
Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy
Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy
Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?