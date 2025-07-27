Home > India > Punjab: Inter-Services Intelligence Backed Arms Smuggling Network Busted

Amritsar Rural Police on July 27, 2025 (Sunday) busted a trans-border arms and drugs smuggling network backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to ANI.

Amritsar Rural Police on July 27, 2025 (Sunday) busted a trans-border arms and drugs smuggling network backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to ANI. Amritsar Rural Police has nabbed five key accused, an official statement said on Sunday. The Police have seized an assault rifle, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, ten live cartridges (9 mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and three mobile phones. Among the arrested, Sarabjeet Joban has been identified as the kingpin of the network. Sarabjeet also has direct links to a notorious Pakistani smuggler named Rana as well.

Punjab DGP statement on the arms and drugs smuggling network bust

Writing on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that the preliminary investigation reveals the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based ISI operatives. The PUNJAB DGP tweeted that the intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav @ Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus. DGP added that the Punjab Police remains fully committed to dismantling terror networks, eliminating organized crime, and safeguarding peace, safety, and harmony across the state.

Further mentioning the names of the accused, the DGP tweeted, “Jobanjit Singh @ Joban, r/o Village Rangharh, Gora Singh r/o Village Rangharh, Shenshan @ Shalu, r/o Rasulpur Kallar, Amritsar and Sunny Singh @ Ganna, r/o Rasulpur Kallar, Amritsar. Gaurav Yadav also added the names of Jaspreet Singh @ Motu, r/o Mugal Mangri, District Rupnagar.

Punjab police busted narco-smuggling module in May 

In a similar breakthrough in May, Punjab Police had busted a Pakistan-based and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) -controlled narco-smuggling module. Punjab Police had also arrested its Indian operative with 85 kg of heroin. According to the police, the module was being operated by a U.K.-based drug handler.

