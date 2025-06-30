Live Tv
Punjab Police Intensifies 120-Day Anti-Drug Drive, Arrests 114 Smugglers And Boosts Rehab Efforts

On the 120th day of its anti-drug initiative, the Punjab Police apprehended 114 drug traffickers, bringing the total number of arrests to more than 19,700. This campaign emphasizes arrests, rehabilitation, and pharmacy inspections, utilizing technology such as AI and GPS to combat drug-related offenses and encourage recovery.

June 30, 2025 19:28:54 IST

In a persistent crackdown on the drug risk, the Punjab Police has achieved a great milestone by finishing 120 days of its aggressive anti-drug marketing campaign, “Yudh Nashian De Virudh” (battle in opposition to tablets). At the 120th day by myself, 114 drug smugglers and peddlers had been arrested in an in-depth kingdom-wide operation, in addition to cementing the marketing campaign’s effect across the kingdom.

The drive, released under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, has to this point brought about the arrest of over 19,700 individuals, at the side of the registration of more than 13,500 FIRs. Those figures underline the scale of the difficulty and the authorities’ dedication to eradicating the drug community from its roots.

Massive Raids and Seizures

On the one hundred and twentieth day, over 180 police groups comprising 1, one hundred+ personnel carried out 367 raids in all 28 districts of the state. Those raids caused the registration of seventy-seven clean FIRs, with essential seizures, inclusive of four.1 kg of heroin and over ₹nine.6 lakh in drug proceeds. The coordinated raids also resulted in the inspection of 399 suspicious people, highlighting the detail-oriented and intelligence-subsidized planning of the operation.

3-Pronged Strategy: Enforcement, De-dependency, and Prevention

The Punjab Police is operating with a comprehensive EDP model—Enforcement, De-dependency, and Prevention. Whilst arrests and seizures fall beneath enforcement, identical emphasis is now being placed on de-dependency and preventive measures.

You Might Be Interested In

In the course of the recent operations, 54 drug users were diagnosed and recommended to go into rehabilitation, signaling a shift in recognition closer to recovery and reintegration of addicts into society. Further, the health department, alongside law enforcement, inspected 332 pharmacy stores to test the misuse of prescription drugs and the unlawful sale of addictive substances. The pharma crackdown became targeted in six districts: Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar (Rural), Kapurthala, and Rupnagar.

Technology and Innovation in Policing

To reinforce the marketing campaign further, Punjab Police has begun the use of AI-powered surveillance, drone jammers, and digital forensics to capture smugglers. GPS anklets are also being used to reveal repeat offenders post-launch. DGP Gaurav Yadav, these days, stated that the conviction charge has risen to over ninety, a clear indication of robust case building and judicial oversight.

Network and destiny Plans

Police have additionally released the “each One undertake One” initiative, wherein officers and community individuals adopt individuals recuperating from addiction, imparting moral and emotional guidance. The focus is now shifting from simply enforcement to growing a drug-free environment with the assistance of citizens, rehab centres, and educational outreach.

Final phrases

Whilst the campaign has performed principal milestones, Punjab Police acknowledges that the fight is far from over. The country continues to stand demanding situations from cross-border smuggling and neighborhood distribution chains. However, the steady fulfillment of the a hundred and twenty-day drive and the arrest of over 114 smugglers in a single day reflect strong political will and administrative resolve.

Punjab is not just cracking down, it’s healing, reforming, and constructing a future free from addiction.

