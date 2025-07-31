Home > India > Rahul Gandhi to fund schooling of 30 children who lost parents in Pakistan shelling

Rahul Gandhi to fund schooling of 30 children who lost parents in Pakistan shelling

Rahul Gandhi has pledged to fund the education of 30 children from Poonch who lost their parents in cross-border shelling. The support includes tuition and other academic needs, aiming to help the children rebuild their lives through education and care.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 31, 2025 10:12:14 IST

 

In a heartfelt humane gesture, Rahul Gandhi has taken full responsibility for the education and welfare of 30 children who lost their parents during recent cross-border shelling incidents in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The children, many of whom are from marginalized backgrounds, were left orphaned as a consequence of the violent shelling that occurred earlier this year during India Pakistan fight, near the Line of Control.

Rahul Gandhi’s commitment follows his personal visit to Poonch on May 24, where he met with families affected by the tragedy. He was profoundly moved by their stories of loss and resilience, and directed the Indian Youth Congress and local Congress leaders to identify school-age children who had lost one or both parents due to the shelling. After verification and discussion with local authorities and community members, a list of 30 children was finalised for assistance.

Rahul Gandhi’s support is not limited to moral conviction. Instead, they have been provided financial assistance as well. Children have been given financial assistance, with the first round of educational help and cheques distributed during a recent event organized by the Youth Congress. The initiative ensures that the children’s schooling will continue smoothly, with provisions for tuition fees, uniforms, books, and other academic expenses. For some, the support may extend beyond Class 12, depending on their individual aspirations and needs.

During his interaction with the children, he reportedly encouraged them to pursue education with courage and hope. He underlined that while their loss was irreplaceable, education could offer them strength, stability and the opportunity to build a better future. “Don’t give up. Study well, make friends and live your childhood fully. You are not alone,” he told them during his visit.

Youth Congress leaders said the initiative was initiated promptly after his visit and has been named internally as part of the party’s broader commitment to social justice and human rights. They added that such efforts are crucial in regions where repeated conflict disrupts families and access to basic services like education.

This move has received huge appreciation from local communities in Poonch, who characterize it as a rare case of direct and timely intervention. Many parents and guardians felt relieved, stating that the support would give the children a fair chance at a stable and dignified life, even in the face of adversity.

Tags: Act of EmpathyEducation fundingFinancial helpPoonch Shellingrahul gandhi

