Tamil Nadu Dalit Man’s Murder Transferred To CB-CID, Girlfriend’s Brother Arrested; Victim’s Family Demands Justice

Tamil Nadu police have handed over the investigation into the murder of 27-year-old Dalit youth, Kavin Selvaganesh, to the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). The move comes after growing public outrage and demands for an impartial probe due to the involvement of the accused’s parents both serving sub-inspectors.

The main accused, 23-year-old S Surjith, was detained under the Goondas Act on Wednesday, as per an order issued by Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police, Santosh Hadimani. The police department confirmed that Surjith’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari both named as co-accused in the FIR have been suspended from service.

“Considering the seriousness of the case and to ensure an unbiased investigation, the probe has been transferred to the CB-CID,” the police statement said.

Despite the developments, Kavin’s parents have refused to accept his body for the fourth consecutive day. They are demanding the immediate arrest of Surjith’s parents and strict action against police officials whom they allege were complicit.

Kavin’s father, Chandrasekar, speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, made serious allegations against Palayamkottai inspector Kasi Pandian. “Fifteen days before the murder, Kasi Pandian threatened my son. Yet, no senior officer has come to inquire. We demand Pandian’s dismissal. If the government fails to act, we will protest,” he said.

Kavin, who belonged to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community from Tuticorin district, was brutally hacked to death on July 27 in Tirunelveli’s KTC Nagar. His relationship with Subashini, a woman from the Maravar caste, is believed to have triggered the caste-based attack.

Dalit rights activist A Kathir, founder of the NGO ‘Evidence’, held a press conference in Madurai calling for the immediate arrest of Saravanan and Krishnakumari. He also alleged that the murder involved more than just Surjith.

“Kavin’s body had injuries suggesting trained attackers were involved. The postmortem was rushed. We demand a second, transparent autopsy,” said Kathir. He further urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to respond personally, comparing the case to the custodial death incident in Madapuram.

He also called for a dedicated state law to address caste-based murders.

Later in the evening, ministers K N Nehru and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, along with IG Prem Anand Sinha and Tirunelveli City Commissioner Hadimani, met Kavin’s family. They urged the family to accept the body, assuring them of justice and reiterating that the case was now under CB-CID jurisdiction.

However, Kavin’s parents stood firm, reiterating that they will not accept his body until all named accused, including Surjith’s parents, are arrested.

