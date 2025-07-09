Rahul Leads Protest March Against EC’s SIR In Patna, Says Exercise An Attempt To Steal Bihar Election Like Maha

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday participated in a mammoth march of the INDIA bloc in Patna, to protest against the ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna on Wednesday morning and was also accompanied by senior leaders of the INDIA bloc including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, VIP’s Mukesh Sahni and others.

The Mahagathandhan had called for ‘chakka jam’ in Bihar And attended by hundreds of party workers.

Addressing the huge gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, the special intensive revision is “an attempt to steal the election of Bihar”, the way the BJP stole the Maharashtra election.

He also said that since the BJP had realised that its Maharashtra model of increasing voters and votes had been exposed, now it has come out with the new Bihar model.

He asserted, the INDIA bloc will not let that happen.

The former Congress president warned the Election Commissioners against acting in a partisan way like the BJP and the RSS workers.

He told them that they are not there to do the bidding of the RSS and the BJP, but to protect the Constitution and the electoral rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Gandhi scion also made it categorically clear that the law of the land will eventually catch up with all those who were acting in a partisan manner. “No matter how big you are and no matter where you go, the law of the land will catch up with you and you will be held accountable for everything”, he told the partisan officials in no ambiguous terms.

Giving an example of the partisan role played by the poll panel, he said, the Congress and the INDIA bloc had been demanding that they be provided the video footage of the polling process and also the electoral rolls used during the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra. However, the EC had still not provided any of the requested material and had instead changed the rules on providing video footage.

While cautioning the people of Bihar against the BJP’s attempts to steal the elections, he pointed out how the BJP had managed to steal Maharashtra Assembly elections, just within a few months after losing the Lok Sabha elections in the state. He disclosed that nearly 75 lakh new voters were added within a short span of time. He said, all the constituencies where the voters were added in unusually huge numbers were won by the BJP. “This is not merely an attempt to steal your election, but also to steal your future”, he told the cheering crowds, while assuring them that the INDIA bloc will not let the BJP deny the poor their voting right and steal the election.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’