Home > India > Rahul Says ‘Vote Chori’ An Attack On Foundational Idea Of ‘One Man, One Vote’, Demands Digital Voter Rolls

Rahul Says ‘Vote Chori’ An Attack On Foundational Idea Of ‘One Man, One Vote’, Demands Digital Voter Rolls

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again took a swipe at the Election Commission saying vote theft is an attack on then foundational idea of 'one man, one vote' and demanded to release the digital voter rolls so that people and political parties can audit it.

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit- ANI)
Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 10, 2025 20:18:00 IST

New Delhi, Aug 10

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again took a swipe at the Election Commission saying vote theft is an attack on then foundational idea of ‘one man, one vote’ and demanded to release the digital voter rolls so that people and political parties can audit it.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been engaged in a bitter war of words with the poll panel in last few weeks on Sunday took to X and wrote, “Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of ‘one man, one vote’.”

Asserting that ‘a clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections’, he said, “Our demand from the EC is clear – be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them.”

He also released the mobile number and website details for people to join the fight to support his demand, and said: “Join us and support our demand – visit votechori.in/ecdemand or give a missed call on 9650003420. This fight is to protect our democracy.”

Rahul Gandhi on August 7, alleged a massive level vote theft during 2024 Lok Sabha polls and shared a presentation giving proof of his claims. 

Rahul Gandhi had explained that there were 1,00,250 votes stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly in Karnataka.

He mentioned that there were five types of voter theft, which included 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters in single address, 4,133 invalid photos, and 33,692 misuse of form 6. 

Also read: EC Requests Relevant Documents from Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Voter Fraud Allegations

Tags: election commission of indiaone man one voterahul gandhi

