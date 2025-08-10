LIVE TV
Home > India > EC Requests Relevant Documents from Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Voter Fraud Allegations

EC has asked Rahul Gandhi to submit proof supporting his voter fraud allegations in Karnataka’s 2024 polls. Without relevant documents and a formal affidavit, the Commission may dismiss the claims, amid political debate and BJP’s criticism of Gandhi’s accusations.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 10, 2025 18:12:39 IST

The Election Commission of India has formally requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to provide substantiating documents for his allegations of large-scale voter fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Allegation “Vote Chori”

During a press conference on August 7, Rahul Gandhi presented what he claimed was evidence of duplicate voting in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of the Bengaluru Central constituency. He showcased two entries for a voter named Shakun Rani, each with slight variations in spelling and photographs, both marked as having voted. Gandhi alleged that this represented a “huge criminal fraud” involving over 100,000 fake votes in the region.

EC’s Response

ECI in its response issued a notice to Gandhi, requesting relevant documents to substantiate his claims. The Commission highlighted the need for concrete evidence to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. Additionally, ECI challenged Gandhi to sign an affidavit under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, which caters to objections related to the electoral roll. The Commission stated that without such formal documentation, it would not consider the allegations further.

Political Repercussions

The allegations have intensified political tensions in Karnataka. Karnataka’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H.K. Patil, urged the ECI to treat Gandhi’s claims as a suo motu complaint, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the need for immediate action. 

In contrast, BJP has criticized Gandhi for making baseless accusations without providing verifiable evidence. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Sambit Patra have questioned the Congress leader’s credibility and accused him of attempting to tarnish the image of the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has set a deadline for Rahul Gandhi to submit the requested documents. Failure to do so may result in the dismissal of the allegations. The political landscape in Karnataka remains intense as all parties await further developments.

Tags: Vote Theft

