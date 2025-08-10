LIVE TV
Home > India > Over 1,000 Evacuated as Cloudburst Triggers Deadly Floods, Landslides in Uttarkashi

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi caused flash floods and landslides, killing five and leaving many missing. Over 1,000 people, including tourists, were rescued. Relief efforts, led by the Indian Army and NDRF, continue amid infrastructure restoration and aid distribution.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 10, 2025 17:31:14 IST

A devastating cloudburst on August 5 triggered disastrous flash floods and landslides in Dharali and Harsil villages, claiming at least five lives and leaving dozens missing.

Rescue & Relief Operations Strengthened

In a coordinated multi-agency response, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, and state authorities launched alarmed search-and-rescue efforts. Over 1,000 people including stranded tourists have been rescued through 33 helicopter sorties and ground operations.

Helicopter evacuations delivered survivors to safety at Matli, Jolly Grant, and other sites. Meanwhile, ground-penetrating radar is being positioned to locate those trapped beneath rubble.

Infrastructure and Relief Support

Efforts to restore connectivity are well underway. A Bailey bridge on NH-34, constructed by BRO, is nearing completion, while a 330-foot cableway is being erected to support access to affected zones.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh for families of the deceased and those whose homes were destroyed, along with six months of ration supplies.

On-ground Challenges

Though immediate relief is in motion, villagers remain deeply unsettled. Many rejected Rs. 5,000 cheques offered as preliminary relief, calling the sum “insulting” compared to their enormous losses in homes and livelihoods, reportedly worth crores.

Climate Crisis 

This tragic event highlights the growing vulnerability of the Himalayan region to extreme weather. With Uttarakhand witnessing more flash floods claiming hundreds of lives over the past decade experts warn that climate-driven events are intensifying and highlighting the need for more resilient infrastructure and preparedness.

