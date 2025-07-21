LIVE TV
Rain Alert: Thunderstorms In Delhi On July 21 As Per IMD

On July 21, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi.

Rain visuals in Delhi (Photo credit-ANI)
Rain visuals in Delhi (Photo credit-ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 04:39:28 IST

On July 21, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi. The temperature is also expected to take a slight dip and the maximum temperature can be reported between 32 to 34 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be from 26 to 28 degree Celsius. Winds will originate from the southwest and decrease throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted light to very light rainfall in the national capital for the next five days. 

Heavy rains expected in Mumbai

On Monday, July 21, 2025, the AQI.in data reports that moderate rain spells with temperatures between 28.6 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius are expected in Mumbai. The AQI.in has also predicted increased rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 22, 2025) and Wednesday (July 23, 2025). Heavy downpours and temperatures ranging from 26.3 degrees Celsius to 28.1 degrees Celsius are also expected on Wednesday. 

How can people protect themselves in case of rainfall?

Keeping the above weather updates in mind, it is important that the people in Mumbai keep themselves aware of the weather updates. They should also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall. IMD advises that during heavy downpours, people should stay informed of the important news updates. They should also avoid commuting unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents. 

The residents should also take all precautions against flooding and lightning which include staying indoors, keeping communication devices charged, avoiding waterlogged areas, and parking vehicles in safe locations. 
The IMD has also predicted a heavy rainfall in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir till July 24, 2025. According to the weather agency, heavy rainfall is also likely expected over East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan till July 26, 2025.

Tags: IMD Delhiweather predictionIMD Mumbai predictionindia meteorological department

