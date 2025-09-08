Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visits flood-hit areas in Dausa, says crop damage to be "compensated"

Dausa [India], September 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday visited flood-affected regions of Dausa district to review the situation and assured relief measures for affected residents.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Rathore said the government was closely monitoring the situation and said that damage to crops because of floods will be compensated.

“Government is fully aware. The administration here is very active…The government has allocated Rs. 16 Crore for the repair of almost 650 schools and 16 dams…The crops have suffered severe damage; it will be compensated…,” he said while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, in a unique and innovative rescue operation, the Indian Army’s Battle Axe Division safely evacuated a 30-year-old man stranded in the middle of the Ayad River in Udaipur.

The operation, carried out with the help of drones, showcased the adaptability and modern methods of the Indian Army. According to the Indian Army, the man had been marooned in the river after heavy water flow cut off all escape routes.

The Battle Axe Division immediately launched a rescue operation that involved using drones to drop safety equipment and assess the situation from above.

Sharing details of the operation, the Konark Corps, Indian Army, in a post on X said, “In a unique and innovative method using drones for rescue, Battle Axe Division ensured the safe evacuation of a 30-year-old marooned man stuck in the middle of Ayad River at Udaipur — showcasing the adaptability of the Indian Army.” (ANI)

