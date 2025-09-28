LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera

Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera

A video from Ajmer, Rajasthan, showing a young couple in a compromising position on a moving bike has gone viral. The woman sat on the bike’s tank embracing the rider, creating a dangerous spectacle. Police have identified the video and are tracing the couple for legal action.

A young couple was seen in a compromising position on a moving bike in Ajmer, Rajasthan (Photo: X)
A young couple was seen in a compromising position on a moving bike in Ajmer, Rajasthan (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 28, 2025 16:00:25 IST

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, a young couple was caught in a compromising posture on a moving bike. Passing, one of them was captured on camera having an intimate moment with each other on the bike in a dangerous anticap.

The woman can be seen in the video sitting on the tank of the bike with her arms tightly wrapped around her partner who is riding the bike as fast as possible. Ajmer Police have become aware of the video and the couple is being hunted down using the video.

Thursday night, on Ajmer Street, the passers-by had an incongruous view, as they beheld a couple embracing, speeding along in a filmy manner on the bike.

One of them was caught in a compromising position in which the woman is seen sitting on the tank of the bike facing her partner, and cuddling him close. The biker is luckily wearing a helmet, yet is riding the bike at an excessive speed, which may jeopardize the lives of both.

In the viral video shared by the account of ncrpatrika, the police reacted and insisted to the esteemed authorities that they need to take the issue seriously.

Ajmer Police was tagged by RajPoliceHelp, and he wrote, “Please give information on the measures taken and on the status quo. Meanwhile, this was observed to be posted by Ajmer police. Information is being forwarded to the relevant police station.

A video of a loving young couple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral in social media whereby the boyfriend and the girlfriend are seated hugging each other on a moving bike.

The duo was caught romancing and breaking traffic laws. In the viral video, the young man is riding the bike and his girlfriend is sitting on the bike tank in front of him embracing him.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos

RELATED News

Pink Power Run 2.0 held in Hyderabad to raise breast cancer awareness
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
Delhi: Crime Branch dismantles counterfeit auto parts operation; 2 persons nabbed, Rs 90 lakh seized
AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts Until March 2026

LATEST NEWS

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan; The Wild Ride of Cricket Betting in India’s $60 Billion Market Ahead of Today’s Match
Mithun Manhas elected as BCCI president, ex-cricketers RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha join men's senior selection panel
Asia Cup 2025 FINAL Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Winners And Runners Up Get?
Estimate 1000 Pakistanis die every year due to rabies: Report
Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera
India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
Gaza Peace Plan By Donald Trump Revealed, Benjamin Netanyahu Sidelined, Arab Muslim Leaders Rewarded | Full 21 Points Explained
What’s Wrong With The iPhone 17? Battery, Screen, And AI Issues: Here Is Everything You To Know
Entry of luxury hotels in India to remain tight due to barriers: Report
"Pakistan would not be able to beat us": Young fans back India to lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy against Pakistan
Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera
Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera
Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera
Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera

QUICK LINKS