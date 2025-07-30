Rajnath Singh: India Ready For Decisive Action If Pakistan Provokes Again

India is capable of going to the root of terrorism and uprooting it, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while reiterating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment to completely eradicate the menace in all its forms and manifestations.

The Defence Minister asserted that the Government has adopted a new strategy to strengthen national security and, at the same time, effectively deal with terrorism. He described Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s military capability, national resolve, morality, and political acumen, which has turned a vulnerable citizen of a soft country into a proud citizen of a strong nation.

Defence Minister Singh emphasised that the government is not only safeguarding the borders but also creating a system that is making the nation strong from a strategic, economic, and technological point of view.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India no longer tolerates, it gives a befitting reply. It is not going to bow down to any kind of nuclear blackmailing or other pressures,” he said.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that Operation Sindoor has only been halted, not ended, and if Pakistan again tries any nefarious act, India is fully prepared for an even more intense and decisive action.

“Pakistan and anyone who tries to cast an evil eye must remember that the Indian Armed Forces possess the strength and capability to deal with every situation,” he added.

On comments that India should have reclaimed PoK during the operation, he stated:

“The day is not far when the people of PoK will become a part of India again.”

Calling for a permanent solution to terrorism, he termed it an “epidemic” that cannot be left to die its own death. He said no religious, ideological, or political reason can justify terrorism nothing can be achieved through bloodshed and violence.

He pointed out that India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, yet India is known today as “the Mother of Democracy”, and Pakistan as “the Father of Global Terrorism.” He highlighted Pakistan’s long history of supporting terrorism, citing Pahalgam as one example among many.

“Pakistan always tries to justify terrorism. This is why we must destroy not just terrorists, but also their entire support infrastructure,” he said.

Calling Pakistan a “nursery of terrorism,” he urged the international community to stop foreign funding, noting that funding Pakistan essentially means funding terrorism.

On Pakistan being appointed Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Panel by the UN Security Council, Singh said it was like “making the cat guard the milk”, given that Pakistan had sheltered the 9/11 mastermind.

He also mentioned how terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar roam freely in Pakistan, even attended by army officers at their funerals calling it a mockery of the global anti-terror fight.

Singh said Pakistan’s leaders are driving their people into destruction and should seek India’s help if they cannot act against terrorism.

“Indian Armed Forces are capable of acting on either side of the border,” he said.

He congratulated Indian security forces for neutralising 3 TRF terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, who were responsible for killing 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

“Operation Sindoor was not just military action; it was a policy demonstration of India’s commitment to sovereignty and peace.”

He lauded India’s journey toward defence self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, highlighting production of indigenous aircraft carriers, missiles, and tanks.

“Earlier we depended on foreign countries, but today India manufactures its own weapons. Agni, Prithvi, BrahMos all made in India are ready to defend the nation.”

He shared that the defence budget has nearly tripled in 11 years from ₹2.5 lakh crore in FY 2013–14 to ₹6.21 lakh crore in FY 2024–25. Defence exports have surged from ₹686 crore to ₹23,622 crore during the same period, with a target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029.

He added that the Government has also allowed emergency procurement to strengthen the Armed Forces in unforeseen situations.

