Amit Shah To Table Resolution In Lok Sabha To Extend President’s Rule In Manipur

Union Minister Amit Shah will move a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday seeking an extension of President’s Rule in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

“This House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation, dated 13th February 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August 2025,” the resolution to be moved by Shah reads.

The extension of the President’s Rule under Article 356(3) of the Constitution means the rule is extended for a period of six months with the approval of Parliament.

Earlier, on July 25, Amit Shah gave a statutory resolution to extend the already imposed President’s Rule in Manipur till February 13, 2026, which was admitted by the Rajya Sabha.

“That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025,” the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin stated.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from his position as Chief Minister on February 9.

This came months after 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs met at the residence of party MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh in Imphal to push for the formation of a popular government in Manipur.

On May 28, nearly 10 MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the National People’s Party (NPP), and one Independent MLA, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

In February, President Droupadi Murmu imposed President’s Rule in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor. Singh resigned amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the President will now directly control the state’s administrative functions through the Governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India issued by the Union Home Ministry, states that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government’s authority.

Under this order, the Governor’s powers will now be exercised by the President; the state legislature’s authority will be assumed by Parliament; and specific articles of the Constitution, including those concerning legislative procedures and governance, have been suspended to ensure smooth central administration.

President’s Rule is typically imposed when a state government is deemed incapable of functioning in accordance with constitutional norms. The move follows political instability and concerns about law and order in Manipur. The suspension of legislative powers means that all state laws and decisions will now be made under central authority, either by Parliament or the President.

The imposition of President’s Rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government will oversee governance, and fresh elections may be called to elect a new assembly.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Tell Donald Trump A Liar Over Ceasefire Claims During Op Sindoor Debate