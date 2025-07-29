Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Tell Donald Trump A Liar Over Ceasefire Claims During Op Sindoor Debate

During a discussion on Operation Sindoor, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, dares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell US President Donald Trump a liar on his ceasefire claims, saying if PM Modi has “50% courage of Indira Gandhi, let’s call the US President a liar”.

Donald Trump has been claiming that he had brokered the truce between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rahul Gandhi Said We Stood Like A Rock With Forces During Operation Sindoor

The Congress leader said, “The moment Operation Sindoor began, in fact even before it began, the Opposition committed itself, all the parties, that we stood like a rock with the Forces and with the elected Govt of India.

He further said, “I was listening to Rajnath Singh. I listen to people carefully. The defence minister said that Operation Sindoor began at 1:05 am and lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing.

He said that ‘ we called Pakistan at 1:35 am and told them that we do not want to escalate, and we targeted only non-military targets.”

Responding to Rajnath Singh’s statements, Rahul Gandhi said If you want to use Indian armed forces, you should have 100 per cent political will. You must give them full freedom of operation.

“You went into Pakistan, and you told our pilots not to attack their air defence. It was bound that the aircraft would be downed. You tied the hands of our pilots, “He added.

Condemning Pakistan, the LoP said, “A brutal attack, heartless attack was launched in Pahalgam by terrorists, organised and orchestrated clearly by the Pakistani State. Young people and old people were murdered in cold blood, mercilessly. We have, together – every single person in this House, condemned Pakistan.”

Rahul Gandhi Accused Government Of Not Having Political Will

The Congress MP said that there are two words – ‘Political Will’ and ‘Freedom of Operation’. “If you want to utilise the Indian Armed Forces, you need to have 100% political will and full freedom of operation. Yesterday, Rajnath Singh compared 1971 and Sindoor. I would like to remind him that there was political will in 1971, “He further said.

Slamming the government, Rahul Gandhi said IAF made no mistake, political leadership did by saying you cannot attack the military infrastructure of Pakistan.

