‘You Talk About The Past; I Will Talk About The Present’: Priyanka Gandhi Raises Sharp Questions On Security Near Pahalgam

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday raised sharp questions in Lok Sabha over safety and security arrangement near the Pahalgam terror attack site, asking why there was not any security personnel present when terrorists stormed into the valley.

The Congress MP’s remarks came during a debate on Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Priyanka Gandhi Asks Government Why Pahalgam Attack Happened

Mrs Gandhi said, “Yesterday, the defence minister spoke for an hour, during which he spoke about terrorism, protecting the country, and also gave a history lesson. But one thing was left out: How did this attack happen?”

Raising a question on why Trump announced a ceasefire, she said, “Even the home minister today spoke about what Nehru and Indira Gandhi did. He even went on to talk about my mother’s tears. But he never answered why the ceasefire was announced?”

The Wayanad MP said that I want to answer this. “My mother’s tears fell when terrorists killed my father, “She added.

Priyanka Gandhi said that we killed all the terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Maharashtra Chief Minister took responsibility and resigned. Even the then union home minister also resigned after the attack.

Over the lack of security arrangement in Baisaran Valley, Mrs Gandhi said, “Most of the people who are sitting in this House today have a security cover. But on that day in Pahalgam, 26 people were killed in front of their families. All those people who were present in the valley on that day did not have any security. No matter how many operations you conduct, you cannot hide behind the truth.”

Aap Itihas Ki Baat Kijiye, Mai Vartman Ki Baat Karna Chahti Hu: Priyanka Gandhi

During the debate, Priyanka Gandhi said that when we ask the government a question, they talk about the past. I want to say, “Aap Itihas Ki Baat Kijiye, Mai Vartman Ki Baat Karna Chahti Hu. (You talk about the past; I will talk about the present.)”

Blaming the government, the Congress leader said, “This government always tries to escape the questions. They have no sense of accountability towards the citizens. The truth is that they have no place for the public in their heart. For them, everything is politics, publicity.”

