Rajnath Singh’s Bold Remark On Operation Sindoor: ‘Could Have Done Much More, But Chose…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the Shyok Tunnel, a critical infrastructure project along the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DSDBO) route in eastern Ladakh. While addressing the gathering, Singh made a bold revelation regarding Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, saying the armed forces “could have done much more, but chose restraint.”

The Shyok Tunnel is 920 metres long and was constructed at an altitude of over 12,000 feet to ensure all-weather connectivity along the strategically important 255-km DSDBO road connecting Leh with Daulat Beg Oldi, which is one of the highest military outposts near the Line of Actual Control with China.

Singh said that the tunnel would greatly increase the troop movements in critical border areas, enhance the logistics supply access to remote forward posts, accelerate tourism in Ladakh, generate employment for the local inhabitants, and further boost the confidence of the public in governance and development.

The Shyok Tunnel bypasses stretches near Depsang, Murgo, and Karakoram Pass, which always experience landslides and avalanches, thus ensuring all-weather access at the location, a key requirement for troop movements, supply chains, and responding in emergencies.

Singh praised armed forces

While addressing Operation Sindoor, Singh complimented the armed forces on their capability and discipline in the mission. Launched on May 7, 2025, the operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.

Showing restraint, the Defence Minister said that while the forces could have been more aggressive, they used a restraint-and calibrated response aimed at bringing down the terror threat with no further escalation of tensions. He further added that the success of the operation was due to good connectivity, which allowed timely logistics and quick troop deployment on difficult-to-reach terrains.

India’s efficient border security

Emphasizing that state-of-the-art infrastructure and communication networks have now become the backbone of the country’s border security, Singh said that alongside roads and satellite systems are real-time communication networks, surveillance, and logistics connectivity that enable soldiers to function efficiently even under the most adverse conditions.

The connectivity, he said, should not be perceived merely as a physical construct of roads, optical fibre, drones, and radars but as an essential tool for peace and harmony and for the efficient functioning of the armed forces. Greater connectivity, he added, was transforming security, even as it propels the economy-as seen in India’s GDP growth of 8.2 percent in the second quarter of 2025-26.

The opening of the Shyok Tunnel was part of a broader effort: 125 BRO projects worth ₹4,737 crore have recently been inaugurated across border states. These involve roads, bridges, and other crucial structures intended to increase connectivity in India’s frontier areas.

The DSDBO route itself is of immense strategic significance, reaching out to Daulat Beg Oldi and significant areas in the Ladakh-Karakoram region contested by China and Pakistan. Since India’s operation called Meghdoot took control of the Siachen Glacier in 1984, building good access routes has remained a priority pertaining to national security.

What is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor followed heightened tensions in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that India linked to militants sponsored by Pakistan. The attack provoked cross-border skirmishes, artillery exchanges, and diplomatic actions between the two countries. Operation Sindoor was India’s precision response to balance strength and restraint, culminating in a ceasefire agreement on May 10, 2025.

By highlighting the strategic importance of connectivity and infrastructure, Rajnath Singh drove home the point that projects such as the Shyok Tunnel strengthen not just India’s overall defence capabilities but also contribute to enhancing the lives of local communities and spurring economic growth while enabling a quick, efficient response to security threats. His reflections on Operation Sindoor reveal a studied course of action- demonstration of capability while discipline and restraint are maintained in sensitive military operations.

