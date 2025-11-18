LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

Rohini recently claimed that she was humiliated, abused, and wrongly accused by people close to Tejashwi, triggering a major storm within the RJD family.

Tej Pratap Yadav
Tej Pratap Yadav

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 16:13:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday publicly backed his sister Rohini Acharya after she made serious allegations against their brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide Sanjay Yadav. Rohini recently claimed that she was humiliated, abused, and wrongly accused by people close to Tejashwi, triggering a major storm within the RJD family.

Tej Pratap, who contested the recent Bihar assembly polls from Mahua but lost, posted a strong message on X supporting his sister. He blamed the current crisis on “Jaichand”, a term used for betrayers, and urged the Centre and the Bihar government to launch an inquiry into whether his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, were being subjected to mental harassment.

He wrote that some people were putting “mental and physical pressure” on his parents. “If this is even partly true, then it is not just an attack on my family but a blow to the soul of the RJD,” he said. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bihar government to order an impartial and strict investigation.

Tej Pratap also accused certain leaders of irregularities in ticket distribution, claiming that loyal workers were ignored and tickets were given in exchange for money. He said the party’s foundation was being weakened by people driven by greed.

He further demanded that if anyone had abused, pushed, or harassed his sister, mother, or father, then people like Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan, and Pritam Yadav should be booked immediately and FIRs registered against them.

In another post, he warned that he would not tolerate any insult to his sister. “Whatever has happened with Rohini didi has shaken me. I tolerated everything that happened to me, but I cannot tolerate this insult to my sister,” he wrote, adding that the people of Bihar would never forgive those who target their family.

ALSO READ: Lalu Prasad Yadav Breaks Silence On Family Fight, Bihar Election Loss, Says He’ll ‘Deal With’ Tejashwi-Rohini Clash

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 4:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lalu Prasad YadavRohini AcharyaTej Pratap Yadav

RELATED News

White Collar Terror Module Busted! Codewords Like ‘Biryani’, ‘Dawat’ Used For Delhi Blast

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Army Man Kills 17-Year-Old Girlfriend Over Marriage Dispute, Buries Her Deep, But Leaves This Evidence

What Does AQI Stand For? Full Form, Levels & Air Pollution Impact

LATEST NEWS

Karachi Residents Slam Authorities As City Turns Into A Maze Of Dug-Up Roads

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

List Of Top 6 Most Livable Cities In India, Sadly, Delhi-NCR Isn’t One Of Them!

Metta (Dana) Foundation & Jagriti Dham observed World Diabetes Day & Children’s Day 2025

What Does AQI Stand For? Full Form, Levels & Air Pollution Impact

Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’
Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’
Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’
Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

QUICK LINKS