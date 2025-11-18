Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday publicly backed his sister Rohini Acharya after she made serious allegations against their brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide Sanjay Yadav. Rohini recently claimed that she was humiliated, abused, and wrongly accused by people close to Tejashwi, triggering a major storm within the RJD family.

Tej Pratap, who contested the recent Bihar assembly polls from Mahua but lost, posted a strong message on X supporting his sister. He blamed the current crisis on “Jaichand”, a term used for betrayers, and urged the Centre and the Bihar government to launch an inquiry into whether his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, were being subjected to mental harassment.

He wrote that some people were putting “mental and physical pressure” on his parents. “If this is even partly true, then it is not just an attack on my family but a blow to the soul of the RJD,” he said. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bihar government to order an impartial and strict investigation.

Tej Pratap also accused certain leaders of irregularities in ticket distribution, claiming that loyal workers were ignored and tickets were given in exchange for money. He said the party’s foundation was being weakened by people driven by greed.

He further demanded that if anyone had abused, pushed, or harassed his sister, mother, or father, then people like Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan, and Pritam Yadav should be booked immediately and FIRs registered against them.

In another post, he warned that he would not tolerate any insult to his sister. “Whatever has happened with Rohini didi has shaken me. I tolerated everything that happened to me, but I cannot tolerate this insult to my sister,” he wrote, adding that the people of Bihar would never forgive those who target their family.

