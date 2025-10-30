LIVE TV
Home > India > Rohit Arya's Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

Rohit Arya’s Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

A shocking hostage crisis unfolded at Mumbai’s Powai Studio as Rohit Arya lured 17 children through fake auditions. Driven by unpaid government dues and desperation, he held them captive before being killed in a police encounter. The case exposes financial neglect and mental distress in the industry.

Powai Studio Hostage Shock: How Rohit Arya’s Unpaid Dues Turned a Fake Audition into a Deadly Drama (Pc: X)
Powai Studio Hostage Shock: How Rohit Arya’s Unpaid Dues Turned a Fake Audition into a Deadly Drama (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 30, 2025 22:47:50 IST

Rohit Arya’s Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

A recent hostage crisis at the Powai Studio in Mumbai, involving seventeen children, underlines the entertainment industry’s shady ways. Fifty-two-year-old Rohit Arya, an alleged mastermind, used the ostensible pretext of an ‘ad-shoot audition’ to lure young aspirants from ages 13 to 17 and then hold them captive.

Arya is employed at RA Studio and is a YouTuber who, with a rather accomplished act, went about calling people for auditions for days, convincing families across Maharashtra to bring in their children for a casting call that never existed.

With elaborate staging, this was called for the grandest first act in a desperate plot that ultimately culminated in trapping nineteen people inside the studio before a coldly issued video warning.

The Price of Neglect: Unpaid Dues as Catalyst

The preliminary police investigation points toward financial dues pending for government-related work as a motive. Arya, a Pune resident, had earlier on undertaken a tender for a school project including Kesarkar, to have the payment released by the authorities for him to receive his dues of Rs 2 crore tied to a school project, which had been called “Swachhta Monitor” in 2023 for the education department. Arya stated that he had not been paid for the project, though sources aver that the amount pending was in the substantial range.

This long-standing grievance had, in the past, made him resort to several public protests, including a hunger strike, highlighting the mental and financial agony that tormented him.

According to the police, the hostage drama was a tragic and twisted attempt at obtaining public attention for this unresolved conflict, while, in a video, he insisted that his demands were moral and ethical and not strictly monetarily driven.

Mental State and Extremism: The Hostage-Taker’s Final Warning

The sheer desperation that drives Arya’s actions portrays what a slow, tragic build-up it has been from protest to extremism. The police described the accused as seeming quite mentally shaky; of a mind, perchance, pushed to a breaking point by sheer frustration and a few perceived injustices over an unpaid government contract.

Arya was armed with an airgun and chemicals into which he had incorporated threats on children and himself if his demands for ‘a simple conversation’ and ‘answers’ were not met. His final act shooting at a police officer with the air gun during the rescue operation led to some commando retaliating the shootout resulting in him dying later in the hospital.

The incident is a testament to what dire consequences remain, for leaves financial disputes unattended, which translate into an eventual public safety disaster.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 10:47 PM IST
Rohit Arya’s Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

QUICK LINKS