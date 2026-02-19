Row Over Dog Henry’s Custody: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Partner, Notice Issued To Jai Anant Dehadrai

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra had moved a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking custody of pet Rottweiler Dog named Henry.

The Delhi High Court issued notice to the respondent advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on the petition.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to her ex-partner Dehadrai and sought his response on the plea of TMC MP Moitra.

The matter has been listed for hearing on April 29.

Mahua Moitra had challenged the Saket court order of November 10, 2025, refusing the 10-day custody of Henry every month.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared in person and said that the petition should be dismissed at the beginning (In Limine).

The Saket court had declined the prayer of Mahua Moitra for custody of Henry. She has challenged the order and said that the order is bad in law and fact.

She said that Henry resided primarily with her unless she went out of Delhi for engagement in official duties in her constituency. During that time, Henry resided with Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Last year in September, the Delhi High Court issued notice to TMC MP Mahua Moitra on an appeal against an order of the trial court filed by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, directing him not to publicise the matter.

The matter was related to the custody of a pet Rottweiler dog, Henry, and remains pending before the Saket court.

Justice Manoj Jain issued a notice to MP Mahua Moitra and asked her to file a response. Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh appeared for Dehadrai.

The plea before the High Court stated that Moitra had filed a custody suit against the Dehadrai, over a pet-dog named “Henry” which was purchased by Dehadrai in 2021.

