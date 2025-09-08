RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS following elevation in BP

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday was admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS due to elevated Blood Pressure, whose condition is reported to be stable, as per sources.

Hosabale currently holds the second-highest position in RSS, after Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, and had come to Jodhpur to attend the RSS’s All India Coordination Meeting.

The three-day RSS All India Coordination meeting, which took place from September 5 to 7 in Jodhpur, was attended by all-India level office-bearers from 32 organisations.

Following the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at the press conference held in Lalsagar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar shared detailed information on various aspects of education, society, and national life, including the plans for the centenary year of the Sangh.

Sunil Ambekar informed that in the three-day coordination meeting (5-7 September), special focus was laid on the field of education. Various organisations, including Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Vidya Bharati, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, shared their experiences of implementing the new National Education Policy.

He stated that positive efforts are being made to promote Indian languages in education, so that teaching can be encouraged from primary to higher education in the mother tongue. Work is also progressing in the direction of rewriting textbooks and training teachers to promote the Indian knowledge tradition and the Indianization of education.

Topics of discussion at the All-India Coordination Meeting will include the Sangh Centenary, Panch Parivartan, Education Policy, and Social Development in Tribal Areas.

The meeting of All India office-bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and RSS-inspired organisations has commenced. In the first session on Friday, floral tributes were offered before the image of Bharat Mata by the Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.

The meeting began with the collective recitation of the organisational mantra. During the session, organisations presented reports of new experiments and initiatives in their respective fields.

Prominent participants in the meeting include all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs, Alok Kumar (President, Vishwa Hindu Parishad), Milind Parande (Organizing Secretary), Shanta Akka (Chief Executive of Rashtra Sevika Samiti), A. Sita Gayatri (Key Functionary), Dr. Rajsharan Shahi (President, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), Ashish Chauhan (Organizing Secretary), Dr. Dayal Singh Pawar (President, SAKSHAM), Chandrashekhar (Organizing Secretary), Lt. Gen. Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (President, Purva Sainik Sewa Parishad), Jagat Prakash Nadda (President, Bharatiya Janata Party), B.L. Santosh (Organizing Secretary), Satyendra Singh (President, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram), Atul Jog (Organizing Secretary), and Muralidhar (Coordinator, Seema Jagaran Manch). (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.