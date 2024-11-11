S. Jaishankar Explains Why India Isn’t Anxious About Trump’s Election Victory

India’s foreign policy has evolved significantly over the past few decades, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has strengthened its global presence like never before. Speaking at the Aditya Birla 25th Silver Jubilee Scholarship Programme in Mumbai, Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar provided insight into why India remains confident, even amid global uncertainties, including the recent election of Donald Trump as US President.

Jaishankar highlighted that Prime Minister Modi’s ability to forge strong ties with US Presidents over the years – starting with Barack Obama, continuing through Donald Trump, and now under Joe Biden – speaks to the natural diplomacy Modi has built with the world’s most powerful nation. “Many countries are nervous about the US today, but let’s be honest, we are not one of them,” Jaishankar remarked, reinforcing India’s steady approach to international relations.

Prime Minister Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his election victory, showcasing India’s proactive stance in international diplomacy. “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing that India is eager to continue strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Jaishankar also underscored that India’s growing desire to explore the world – through avenues such as tourism, education, and work opportunities – has become a central focus in the nation’s foreign policy strategy. This shift, Jaishankar noted, offers India crucial opportunities to speed up its path to becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

India’s foreign policy is no longer solely about ensuring national security, but also about advancing national development. Jaishankar explained that foreign policy today is fundamentally linked to India’s growth agenda. “We take it so seriously that I can declare that foreign policy now has fundamentally purposed to advancing national development,” he said, emphasizing how India’s diplomatic strategy is driving economic and social progress.

This transition reflects India’s changing role on the global stage – from a nation seeking support to one that actively participates in shaping the international order. By strengthening diplomatic ties with countries like the United States, India is positioning itself as a global leader.

S. Jaishankar’s remarks underline India’s unwavering confidence in its foreign policy direction, particularly regarding its ties with the United States. As Prime Minister Modi continues to cultivate relationships with global leaders, India’s growing economic and geopolitical influence is paving the way for a Viksit Bharat.

In this new era of foreign policy, India is not just securing its borders but also actively pursuing development and prosperity through strategic international partnerships. As the world shifts and changes, India is poised to take its place at the table, strengthening global peace, stability, and prosperity for the future.

