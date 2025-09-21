LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Sabarimala Celebrates Spirituality Beyond Religion', Says Kerala CM In Global Ayyappa Sangamam, Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Development Plan

‘Sabarimala Celebrates Spirituality Beyond Religion’, Says Kerala CM In Global Ayyappa Sangamam, Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Development Plan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala, saying the shrine “celebrates spirituality beyond religion.” He announced over Rs 1,000 crore for development projects to ensure a safe, smooth pilgrimage for devotees.

Kerala CM announces Rs 1,000 crore plan to enhance pilgrimage experience (Photo: X/@pinarayivijayan)
Kerala CM announces Rs 1,000 crore plan to enhance pilgrimage experience (Photo: X/@pinarayivijayan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 21, 2025 12:52:24 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took participated in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala, pointing out that the temple “celebrates spirituality above religion.” The single-day summit, hosted by the Kerala government as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) platinum jubilee festivities, was attended by more than 3,500 Ayyappa pilgrims, including international representatives from 182 nations.

Speaking to the congregation at the banks of the Pampa River, the Chief Minister said, “Sabarimala is a temple that makes no distinctions of caste, religion, or any other dividing factor. It is open to all alike. This temple is all about spirituality above religion.” He further stated that the summit would assist the Devaswom Board to hear devotees’ recommendations and consider future development at the shrine.

More than Rs 1,000 crore for Sabarimala

Making a grand announcement, CM Vijayan stated that more than Rs 1,000 crore would be spent on overall development works at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilakkal, and the traditional pilgrimage paths. The plans are geared towards providing for the safety and comfort of the increasing number of pilgrims who visit the hill shrine. “The master plan is futuristic, looking to the year 2050, harmonizing development with the spiritual and cultural traditions of Sannidhanam,” he added.

Development plan consists of:

Sannidhanam: Rs 600.47 crore (Phase 1: 2022–27), Rs 100.02 crore (Phase 2: 2028–33), Rs 77.68 crore (Phase 3: 2034–39)

Pampa: Rs 207.48 crore in two phases

Trek route development: Rs 47.97 crore

Political criticisms

CM Vijayan also tackled criticism and political backlash concerning the event. “Times are changing, pilgrim numbers are increasing, and we have to think and act accordingly,” he said. “Some even went to court to thwart development efforts. Was it really devotion or political considerations? Everyone knows the answer.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam saw devotees from 13 Indian states, such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Haryana. International devotees came from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Canada, Dubai, Oman, and Singapore. Though the Congress and BJP boycotted the conclave, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted it in a message, which was read out by Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the Sangamam was a culmination of years of discussion to enhance Sabarimala as a big pilgrimage centre like Madurai and Tirupati, with enhanced facilities that protect the environment as well as the sanctity of the temple.

Tags: Global Ayyappa SangamamKerala newsPinarayi VijayanSabarimala

QUICK LINKS