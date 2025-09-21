Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video

In a fresh political controversy in poll-bound Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that abuses were hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra.’ The BJP shared a viral video allegedly showing RJD workers using derogatory language targeting the Prime Minister’s mother as Tejashwi reached Mahua assembly on the last day of the rally.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned the incident, stating, “Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji’s late mother and torn apart Bihar’s culture. RJD workers were hurling abuses, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will hold him accountable for this thuggish behaviour.”

Watch here:

तेजस्वी यादव ने फिर दिलवाई- मोदी जी की मृत माताजी को गाली। इन्होंने बिहार की संस्कृति को एक बार फिर तार-तार कर दिया। रैली में आरजेडी के कार्यकर्ता जितना ही गाली दे रहे, तेजस्वी उतना ही हौसला बढ़ा रहे थे। इस गुंडई की मानसिकता और गाली का हिसाब बिहार की माताएँ-बहनें जरूर करेंगी। pic.twitter.com/p4TNr4J20V — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 20, 2025







Echoing this, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “Once again, abuses were hurled at the late mother of PM Modi Ji during Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra, and the RJD leader was boosting the morale of his workers. This mindset is shocking.”

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also attacked Tejashwi, likening him to mythological figures “Kans” and “Kaliya Naag” and warning voters would respond decisively in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. “Tejashwi Yadav’s goons have committed a grave sin by abusing PM Modi and his revered mother. People of Bihar will destroy him with their votes,” Rai said.

On the other hand, RJD MLA from Mahua, Dr. Mukesh Roushan, dismissed the video, calling it a BJP conspiracy to defame Tejashwi Yadav and the party.

This incident comes amid a politically charged environment in Bihar, weeks after a similar controversy during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra,’ where abuses were allegedly hurled at PM Modi’s late mother, sparking statewide tensions and street clashes between BJP and Congress workers.

As Bihar getting ready for elections later this year, this controversy is likely to intensify the already heated political discourse.

