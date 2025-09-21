LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video

Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video

BJP claims abuses were hurled at PM Modi’s late mother during Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra,’ sharing a viral video. RJD calls it a BJP conspiracy. Leaders warn voters will hold Tejashwi accountable ahead of Bihar polls.

BJP shares viral video, sparking political row in Bihar ahead of elections. (Screengrab: X/@samrat4bjp)
BJP shares viral video, sparking political row in Bihar ahead of elections. (Screengrab: X/@samrat4bjp)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 21, 2025 11:52:34 IST

In a fresh political controversy in poll-bound Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that abuses were hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra.’ The BJP shared a viral video allegedly showing RJD workers using derogatory language targeting the Prime Minister’s mother as Tejashwi reached Mahua assembly on the last day of the rally.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned the incident, stating, “Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji’s late mother and torn apart Bihar’s culture. RJD workers were hurling abuses, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will hold him accountable for this thuggish behaviour.”

Watch here:



Echoing this, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “Once again, abuses were hurled at the late mother of PM Modi Ji during Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra, and the RJD leader was boosting the morale of his workers. This mindset is shocking.”

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also attacked Tejashwi, likening him to mythological figures “Kans” and “Kaliya Naag” and warning voters would respond decisively in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. “Tejashwi Yadav’s goons have committed a grave sin by abusing PM Modi and his revered mother. People of Bihar will destroy him with their votes,” Rai said.

On the other hand, RJD MLA from Mahua, Dr. Mukesh Roushan, dismissed the video, calling it a BJP conspiracy to defame Tejashwi Yadav and the party.

This incident comes amid a politically charged environment in Bihar, weeks after a similar controversy during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra,’ where abuses were allegedly hurled at PM Modi’s late mother, sparking statewide tensions and street clashes between BJP and Congress workers.

As Bihar getting ready for elections later this year, this controversy is likely to intensify the already heated political discourse.

ALSO READ: Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation Today

Tags: Bihar Adhikar Yatrahome-hero-pos-7PM Modi Motherpm modi’tejashwi yadavviral video

RELATED News

‘Sabarimala Celebrates Spirituality Beyond Religion’, Says Kerala CM In Global Ayyappa Sangamam, Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Development Plan
Bandi Sanjay Kumar congratulates ABVP for clean sweep in Hyderabad University Students' Union polls
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation Today
Watch: US Tourist Shocked As Indian Auto Driver Speaks Flawless French, Becomes Internet Sensation
Solar Eclipse 2025: Today Surya Grahan Time, Visibility, Regions And Safety Tips

LATEST NEWS

"It felt like a wild dream…" says Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour
Nana Patekar's 'Nirmala Gajanan Foundation' to aid families affected by cross-border shelling in Operation Sindoor
Piyush Goyal calls agriculture the "soul of Indian civilization" ahead of BIRC 2025 in Delhi
"India is always on top, will definitely win": Venkatesh Prasad ahead of Pakistan clash
Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video
This Former Delhi Batsmen From Jammu & Kashmir, Who Also Once Captained Virat Kohli, Is All Set To Become The Next BCCI President
US: Shooting at New Hampshire country club leaves one dead, several injured; suspect held
'The Diplomat' season 3 trailer: Keri Russell's Kate Wyler faces new power struggles
Milind Soman flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Mumbai, says "It's PM Modi's dream to make India drug-free"
CII's Model State GCC policy aims to create millions of high-quality jobs across India
Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video
Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video
Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video
Watch: Was PM Modi’s Late Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Viral Video

QUICK LINKS