Who Was Sadhna Gupta? Prateek Yadav’s Mother, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife- What Was Their ‘Big’ Age Gap And How Did Their Love Blossom Despite SP Supremo’s First Marriage?

Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the mother of Prateek Yadav, remained a private yet influential figure in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Her life, relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav, and the reported 20-year age gap between them have often drawn public curiosity, especially amid ongoing family and political developments within the Yadav clan.

Who Was Sadhna Gupta?

Sadhna Gupta hailed from Bidhuna in present-day Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. Trained as a nurse, she initially worked in a hospital in Saifai, where fate brought her into contact with Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family.

Over the years, she gradually became a familiar face at political events and within SP circles, though she largely stayed away from frontline politics.

Sadhna later emerged in public life after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s first wife, Malti Devi, in 2003, when Mulayam formally acknowledged her as his second wife.

Sadhna Gupta’s First Marriage and Son Prateek Yadav

Before her relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sadhna was married to Chandra Prakash Gupta, a grocer from Farrukhabad. The couple tied the knot on July 4, 1986, but divorced in 1990.

Sadhna gave birth to Prateek Yadav in 1987. Although Prateek was born during her first marriage, Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly listed as his father on school records as early as 1994.

Official confirmation of Mulayam and Sadhna’s marriage came in 2007, when Mulayam Singh Yadav declared in an affidavit that Sadhna Gupta was his wife and Prateek Yadav was his son.

How Did Sadhna Gupta and Mulayam Singh Yadav Meet?

According to accounts mentioned in Akhilesh Yadav’s biography Badlav Ki Lehar, Sadhna Gupta met Mulayam Singh Yadav in the mid-1980s when she was deputed to take care of his ailing mother, Murti Devi.

One incident proved pivotal: a nurse was about to administer the wrong injection to Murti Devi, and Sadhna intervened in time, preventing a potentially life-threatening mistake.

This act reportedly left a deep impression on Mulayam Singh Yadav, and their emotional bond began from that point onward.

Sources say Mulayam’s close aide Amar Singh was among the few who knew about their relationship in its early years.

What Was Their “Big” Age Gap?

Sadhna Gupta was around 20 years younger than Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, while Sadhna was born around 1959–60, making their age difference one of the most talked-about aspects of their relationship. Despite the notable age gap, the two maintained a long-term relationship that eventually culminated in marriage.

How Did Their Love Blossom Despite His First Marriage?

When Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhna grew close in the 1980s, he was still married to his first wife, Malti Devi. Sadhna herself was also married at the time and later divorced Chandra Prakash Gupta.

Mulayam is believed to have introduced Sadhna to his elder son Akhilesh Yadav in 1988. Even after becoming Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the first time in 1989, Mulayam reportedly remained in touch with Sadhna and considered her his “lucky charm.”

It was only after Malti Devi’s death in 2003 that Mulayam publicly introduced Sadhna as his second wife and brought her to the official chief minister’s residence.

Family Tensions and Political Undercurrents

Sadhna Gupta’s formal acceptance into the Yadav family was not without controversy. Akhilesh Yadav reportedly opposed his father’s decision and chose to live separately for a time.

Sources have claimed Mulayam assured Akhilesh that neither Sadhna nor Prateek would stake a claim to his political legacy. However, family tensions resurfaced during the 2017 SP feud, when some party supporters blamed Sadhna for widening the rift between father and son.

The political drama deepened further after Prateek Yadav’s wife, Aparna Yadav, left the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP.

Sadhna Gupta’s Death

Sadhna Gupta passed away in 2022 at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after a prolonged illness. She was reportedly suffering from a lung infection and had been admitted following chest pain.

Her mortal remains were brought to Lucknow for the last rites. The Samajwadi Party confirmed her demise on its official social media handles, while leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya extended condolences to the Yadav family.

Why Sadhna Gupta’s Life Still Draws Attention

Years after her death, Sadhna Gupta continues to remain in public discourse due to: The enduring mystery around her relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The 20-year age gap between them. Her son Prateek Yadav’s high-profile marriage to Aparna Yadav. The long-running political and personal feud within the Yadav family. Her story remains one of the most talked-about personal chapters in the life of the late SP supremo, blending politics, family drama, and a romance that unfolded under unusual circumstances.

