Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SC Directs Petitioner To Approach ECI On Applying PoSH Act To Political Parties

Supreme Court on Monday instructed the petitioner in a PIL, which sought to extend the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) to political parties, to first bring the matter before the Election Commission of India.

SC Directs Petitioner To Approach ECI On Applying PoSH Act To Political Parties

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the petitioner in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which sought to extend the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) to political parties, to first bring the matter before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan, noted that the ECI, being responsible for registering and regulating political parties, is the appropriate body to address such issues.

Senior advocate Shobha Gupta, representing petitioner Yogamaya MG, agreed with the court’s observation and confirmed that the petitioner would approach the ECI.

The bench further clarified that if the grievance was not resolved through the ECI, the petitioner could then seek a remedy from a judicial forum.

The petition was disposed of with the order: “The petition is disposed of with liberty to the petitioner to approach the competent authority. In case the petitioner’s grievance is not effectively addressed, she shall be at liberty to approach a judicial forum in accordance with the law.”

The PIL named several major political parties as respondents, including the Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Nationalist People’s Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party.

The petitioner raised concerns about political parties’ failure to comply with the PoSH Act, specifically regarding the establishment of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) to handle complaints of sexual harassment.

The petition called for directions that all political parties be mandated to set up ICCs in line with Section 4 of the PoSH Act, 2013. It also sought a declaration that individuals involved in political party activities should be considered “employees” under Section 2(f) of the Act.

Additionally, the petition requested the Election Commission to make adherence to the PoSH Act a requirement for political parties’ registration and recognition under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

This case highlights the growing concern over the lack of appropriate mechanisms within political parties to address sexual harassment and calls for stronger enforcement of legal protections for women in political environments.

It underscores the need for political parties to take proactive measures in establishing a safer and more accountable work environment.

Read More: Rajasthan’s Growth Spotlighted at Rising Rajasthan Summit; PM Modi and Vasundhara Raje Highlight Opportunities

Filed under

ECI Posh Act supreme court of india

Advertisement

Also Read

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox