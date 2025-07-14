School Assembly News Headlines July 15, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: CJI BR Gavai Diagnosed With Severe Infection And Other Updates

Talking about school life, many people fondly remember the morning assemblies, where they received a chance to exhibit their skills on the stage and developed self-confidence. When talking about boosting self-confidence in students, they can be asked to share news updates with their schoolmates in the morning assemblies. This will increase their self-confidence and also boost their knowledge regarding the different spheres of society. We have come up with the news updates from the International, National, Business and Sports sectors for July 15, 2025. The students can have a glimpse at these headlines and search for more on their own.

International Updates

1. Small aircraft crashes at London Southend Airport on England’s Southeast coast

2. Australia hosts Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest ever war drill

3. Nine people dead in fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, USA

4. 6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands

National Updates

1. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 21 Km Undersea Tunnel’s First Section Starts Between Ghansoli And Shilphata

2. Interim Report Finds No Mechanical Faults Found In The AI 171 Crash: Air India CEO

3. CJI BR Gavai diagnosed with severe infection, undergoing treatment in Delhi hospital

4. Haryana, Goa governors and Ladakh Lt Governor appointed by the President

Business Updates

1. Retail inflation reaches 6 year low of 2.10 per cent in June 2025

2. India US trade deal: India opens dairy sector to America

3. Rupee depreciated 22 paise, settles against US dollar in early trade

4. Bitcoin reaches all time high, crosses $1,21,000 mark

Sports Updates

1. Luis Enrique slaps Chelsea Joao Pedro

2. Mohammed Siraj fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct

3. India badminton player Saina Nehwal separates from husband Parupalli Kashyap

4. After defeat at the French Open Final, Jannik Sinner wins first Wimbledon title

