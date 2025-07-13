LIVE TV
School Assembly News Headlines July 14, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Killed And Other Important Updates

School Assembly News Headlines July 14, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Killed And Other Important Updates

BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Killed In Patna, days After Businessman Gopal Khemka’s Murder.

BJP leader Surendra Kewat killed

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 22:00:27 IST

Apart from academics, sports and many other aspects, the morning assemblies are an important aspect in the life of the school students. It is because they provide them a positive start to the day, inculcating unity, discipline and other positive values in their lives. Additionally, the assemblies provide a good platform for the students to sharpen their public speaking skills. In the assemblies, the students can include sharing news updates to their fellow classmates as a part of their public speaking skills. These news updates provide a powerful base for the students to build their knowledge base for the competitive examinations. For the 14th July, we have come up with news updates from the International, National, Sports and Business sectors which the students can use for their benefit. 

International Updates

1.    EU strikes political agreement with Indonesia to strengthen trade deal
2.    Israeli airstrikes kill 59 Palestinians across Gaza, including 10 fetching water
3.    Ukrainian forces kill suspected Russian spies in Kyiv shoot out
4.    North Korea issues military action warning against US threats

National Updates

1.    BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Killed In Patna, Days After Businessman Gopal Khemka’s Murder
2.    Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave Announces Retirement From The Legal Profession After 48 Years
3.    Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar promises employment for 1 crore people
4.    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence Receives Fresh Bomb Threat While He Is Abroad

Business Updates

1.    SpaceX Invests $2 Billion In Elon Musk’s AI Company xAI To Challenge OpenAI And Google

2.    Reports Suggest India’s June Trade Deficit Eases To USD 20.7 Bn On Oil, Gold Help

3.    US lifts restrictions on exports of electronic design automation software to Chinese firms

4.    Wyndham hotels to expand in India with 50+ new properties in pipeline

Sports Updates

1.    India Vs England Test Day 4: England set India 193 run target. 

2.    Joe Root suggests only 3 ball changes in 80 overs

3.    Mia Pohankova beats Julieta Pareja to win Wimbledon junior title

4.    Kumar Sangakkara Slams Harry Brook’s Dismissal In Lord’s Test: ‘Arrogance, Not Bazball’

