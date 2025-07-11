LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Education > School Assembly News Headlines Today July 12, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: : Radhika Yadav Murder Case And Other News Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today July 12, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: : Radhika Yadav Murder Case And Other News Updates

This article comprises the important news updates from the International, National, Business and the Sports sector. An important news from the national sector is the Radhika Yadav murder case.

Late Tennis Player Radhika Yadav (Photo credit- Twitter)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 19:25:34 IST

Morning assemblies are an important aspect in the life of the school students as they provide a positive start to the day, inculcating unity, discipline and other positive values in their lives. Also, the assemblies provide a good platform for the students to sharpen their public speaking skills. Students can include sharing news updates to their fellow classmates as a part of their public speaking skills. These news updates provide a solid foundation for the students to build their knowledge base for the competitive examinations. In this article, we have curated news updates from the International, National, Sports and Business sectors which the students can use for their benefit. 

International News Updates

1.    Philippine President To Be Hosted By Donald Trump To Discuss Trade And Security in Asia
2.    US State Department To Announce Layoffs of Nearly 15 Per Cent Domestic Workforce
3.    Kurdish PKK Militants Start Disarming Marking An End Of Turkish Conflict
4.    Protestors And Federal Agents Clash During Southern California Farm Raid

National News Updates

1.    BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter
2.    Ahmedabad Crash: Preliminary Report In The London bound Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Likely To Be Released Soon
3.    Three Men Charged With 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor In Meghalaya 
4.    Radhika Yadav Murder: Court Sends Accused Father Deepak To Police Custody For A Day

Business News Updates

1.    India To Roll Out Rs 1,345 Crore Scheme To Kickstart Rare-Earth-Magnet Production
2.    Tesla To Kickstart First Showroom In India In Mumbai From July 15
3.    Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
4.    Surge Witnessed In The Shares of The Glenmark Pharma 

  Sports News Updates

1.    Curtis Campher Becomes First Male Cricketer To Take 5 Wickets In 5 Balls
2.    Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford
3.    Durand Cup To Start Off From July 23, Will Feature 24 Teams 
4.    Wimbledon Semifinals: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Why He’s Rooting For Novak Djokovic

Tags: Curtis Campher recordMLA T Raja Singh resignationRadhika Yadav Murder

More News

Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test
Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With His Seventh Album ‘Swag’ After A Gap Of Four Years, Internet Says- Will Pass This One

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?