‘Selfish Woman, Ruined My Family’: Prateek Yadav To Divorce Aparna Yadav, Says ‘Unfortunate To Get Married To…’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s brother, Prateek Yadav, has decided to divorce Aparna Yadav. He shared this information in a post on Instagram. In the post, he wrote: “A selfish woman has ruined my family. She has affected my mental state.”

In the Instagram post, Prateek Yadav wrote, “I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She has destroyed my family relationships. Her only goal is to become famous and influential. Currently, my mental state is very poor, and she doesn’t care, because she only worries about herself. I have never seen such a bad soul, and it was my misfortune that I married her.”

More to follow