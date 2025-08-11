Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge

At least seven people were killed while several others were injured after a pick-up van veered off a road near the Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area in Maharashtra on Monday.

The van carrying women and children was en route to the Kundeshwar temple. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said that the injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of seven people.

In a post on X, Devendra Fadnavis wrote, “A tragic incident occurred under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate at Kundeshwar, where a pickup vehicle carrying devotees visiting for Shravan Monday darshan met with an accident, resulting in the death of 7 people. This event is deeply saddening. I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. We share in the grief of their families. Our condolences are with them in this difficult time.”

पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलिस आयुक्तालयांतर्गत कुंडेश्वर येथे श्रावण सोमवारनिमित्त दर्शनासाठी गेलेल्या भाविकांच्या पीकअप वाहनाला अपघात होऊन 7 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुख:द आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दु:खात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. या कठीण… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 11, 2025

The Maharashtra Chief Minister informed that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims and stated that more than 20 people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to various hospitals.

“Financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. More than 20 people were injured in this accident and have been admitted to various hospitals. Arrangements are being made for their complete treatment, and I am personally in contact with the Police Commissioner,” the ‘X’ post read.

