LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge

Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge

At least seven people were killed while several others were injured after a pick-up van veered off a road near the Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area in Maharashtra on Monday.

Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge (Credit - ANI)
Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 11, 2025 20:08:16 IST

At least seven people were killed while several others were injured after a pick-up van veered off a road near the Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area in Maharashtra on Monday.

The van carrying women and children was en route to the Kundeshwar temple. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said that the injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of seven people.

In a post on X, Devendra Fadnavis wrote, “A tragic incident occurred under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate at Kundeshwar, where a pickup vehicle carrying devotees visiting for Shravan Monday darshan met with an accident, resulting in the death of 7 people. This event is deeply saddening. I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. We share in the grief of their families. Our condolences are with them in this difficult time.”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister informed that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims and stated that more than 20 people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to various hospitals.

“Financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. More than 20 people were injured in this accident and have been admitted to various hospitals. Arrangements are being made for their complete treatment, and I am personally in contact with the Police Commissioner,” the ‘X’ post read.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: 

Tags: Kundeshwar Templeroad accidentroad accident in Pune

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge
Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge
Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge
Seven People Killed, Several Injured After Van Going To Kundeshwar Temple Falls Into A Gorge

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?