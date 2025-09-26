LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has raised concern over the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, saying it has destroyed crops, killed livestock, and disrupted rural livelihoods. He warned of food shortages, risk of disease, and delays in relief due to political visits. Pawar urged the state government to deploy more officials for quick damage assessment and provide timely aid to affected farmers and communities.

Sharad Pawar On Flood Hit In Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar On Flood Hit In Maharashtra

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 26, 2025 16:34:04 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday highlighted the severe damage caused by continuous heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. He said the disaster has destroyed crops, killed livestock, and disrupted the livelihoods of farmers, artisans, and agricultural workers. Pawar noted that small and large businesses, along with the backward classes and the twelve Balutedar communities in villages, have also suffered greatly from the calamity.

Shortage of Essentials and Risk of Disease Outbreaks

Pawar expressed concern over the shortage of food and fuel in rural areas, stressing the urgent need to strengthen the public distribution system. He also warned of possible disease outbreaks in flood-hit regions and urged authorities to immediately deploy healthcare facilities. The veteran leader added that students’ education has been disrupted, requiring prompt government intervention.

Pawar Criticises Disruption Due to Political Visits

The NCP chief criticised the influx of ministers and public representatives into affected districts, stating that such visits have diverted government machinery from disaster relief work to protocol duties. He compared the situation with the 1993 Latur earthquake, recalling how he, as Chief Minister, had stopped political visits to ensure smooth relief and damage assessment efforts.

Call for Rapid Assessments and Relief Operations

Sharad Pawar stressed that the scale of damage requires additional manpower and officials from revenue, agriculture, irrigation, and other departments to be deployed immediately. He underlined the importance of quick assessments so that relief can reach farmers and rural communities on time. Pawar praised Maharashtra’s government machinery for its past dedication during crises like the Latur earthquake and the Mumbai bomb blasts and urged the state government to once again stand firmly behind affected families.

Must Read: Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

Tags: Maharashtra GovernmentRain-Hit FarmersSharad Pawar

RELATED News

Shimla patients get relief as new GST reforms reduce medicine prices by up to 10 per cent
Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched: 75 Lakh Woman Beneficiaries Received Rs 10,000 Each
Over 1,000 Students Join Swadeshi Week at Tripura University on Deendayal Jayanti
Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’
Sonam Wangchuk Arrested By Leh Police, To Be Taken Outside Ladakh: Sources

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (27 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus On Goals
Ambassador Sibi George Engages with EU, Delivers India’s Statement on Terror Victims at UN Meetings
International Emmy Awards 2025: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and Diljit Dosanjh Receive Prestigious Nods
SIT, CID Raid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s House as Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8: Competing iPhone At An Unbeatable Price? Grab It Before Diwali
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

QUICK LINKS