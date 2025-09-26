Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday highlighted the severe damage caused by continuous heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. He said the disaster has destroyed crops, killed livestock, and disrupted the livelihoods of farmers, artisans, and agricultural workers. Pawar noted that small and large businesses, along with the backward classes and the twelve Balutedar communities in villages, have also suffered greatly from the calamity.

महाराष्ट्रात सुरू असलेल्या अतिवृष्टीमुळे शेतकऱ्यांचे मोठ्या प्रमाणावर नुकसान झाले आहे. या आपत्तीमध्ये केवळ पिकांचेच नुकसान झाले नाहीतर जनावरेदेखील मोठ्या प्रमाणावर दगावली आहेत. या अभूतपूर्व संकटाची व्याप्ती खूप मोठी आहे. अतिवृष्टीने केवळ शेतकरी वर्ग बाधित झाला नसून त्याची मोठी… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 26, 2025

Shortage of Essentials and Risk of Disease Outbreaks

Pawar expressed concern over the shortage of food and fuel in rural areas, stressing the urgent need to strengthen the public distribution system. He also warned of possible disease outbreaks in flood-hit regions and urged authorities to immediately deploy healthcare facilities. The veteran leader added that students’ education has been disrupted, requiring prompt government intervention.

Pawar Criticises Disruption Due to Political Visits

The NCP chief criticised the influx of ministers and public representatives into affected districts, stating that such visits have diverted government machinery from disaster relief work to protocol duties. He compared the situation with the 1993 Latur earthquake, recalling how he, as Chief Minister, had stopped political visits to ensure smooth relief and damage assessment efforts.

Call for Rapid Assessments and Relief Operations

Sharad Pawar stressed that the scale of damage requires additional manpower and officials from revenue, agriculture, irrigation, and other departments to be deployed immediately. He underlined the importance of quick assessments so that relief can reach farmers and rural communities on time. Pawar praised Maharashtra’s government machinery for its past dedication during crises like the Latur earthquake and the Mumbai bomb blasts and urged the state government to once again stand firmly behind affected families.

Must Read: Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic