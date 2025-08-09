Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures against India, at NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. He termed the t50% tariffs “unacceptable, unjust and unfair” and compared Trump’s approach to that of a “schoolyard bully.”

Tharoor urged India to diversify its markets, explore new trade partners, and be prepared to respond in kind if the US does not back down.

‘Equivalent of a Bully Insulting Your Mother’

Tharoor recounted a well-known anecdote of Trump’s negotiating style, in which the US president insulted television host Larry King’s breath during an interview to dominate the exchange.

“There is something to be said about the schoolyard bully school of negotiation,” Tharoor remarked.

“When Mr. Trump declares the Indian economy dead… it’s really the equivalent of the big school bully telling the smaller kid, ‘Your mother is ugly.’ He may never have even seen his mother, but the idea is to demean, put him down, make him feel small.”

While dismissing Trump’s rhetoric as bluster, Tharoor stressed the seriousness of the situation.

“He’s the president of a major power, a very significant trading partner for us. Ninety billion dollars of our exports are riding on this. If we do have 50% tariffs at the end of three weeks, no one in America will want most of our goods… Even China would have lower tariffs than us.”

Diversify and Retaliate if Needed: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor laid out a three-point response strategy for India:

1. Diversification – Shift exports to markets with lower or no tariffs, citing the UK’s free trade agreement with India as an opportunity. He suggested British firms could import duty-free from India, repackage goods, and export them to the US.

2. New Markets – Expand trade with Africa and parts of Asia.

3. Reciprocity – If negotiations fail, match US tariffs.

“If there’s 50% on Indian exports to America, there should be 50% tariffs in India on American exports to India. Our average tariff on American goods is only 17%.”

“I’ve never believed even in school that one should give in to bullies,” Tharoor said. “We shouldn’t give in to anyone’s bullying, whether on the world stage or in private life.”

Shashi Tharoor on His Role in Operation Sindoor

Tharoor also spoke about his diplomatic role in Operation Sindoor, where he was part of a multi-party delegation to the US to defend India’s cross-border counter-terror strikes.

“The core message was that we were victims of terrorism and were exercising our right of self-defence,” he said, recalling that past non-military approaches, such as after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2015 Pathankot incident, had failed due to Pakistan’s inaction.

He explained that India’s strikes targeted only terror camps, not Pakistani military or civilian sites, and were carried out at night to minimise civilian risk.

“From the very first moment, we made it clear – the moment they stop, we will stop. We are already on the side of peace.”

In Colombia, his team successfully persuaded the government to withdraw a statement expressing condolences to “Pakistani victims” and instead issue support for India’s actions.

Shashi Tharoor on Where He is Headed Next

When asked about his next move, Tharoor, who is known for his witty retorts, jokingly responded, “I am headed home to pick up my sister.”

Reflecting on how he “grew up in a household of strong women”, the Congress MP, in his own words, had a rather “very simple” way forward: “I just do what they tell me.”

Shashi Tharoor on Career and Life Philosophy

Asked about regrets, Tharoor said, “Anyone who claims they’ve never had regrets is either incredibly lucky or lying… I’ve always tried to be a force for good, whether in the UN, politics, or elsewhere.”

Citing the Bhagavad Gita, he emphasised doing the right thing without being overly attached to outcomes.

On the possibility of writing an autobiography, he quipped that it might be titled The Man Who Nearly – a reference to several close-but-not-quite achievements in his career.

Urges New Generation To Read More

Tharoor’s “word of the day” in Hindi was padhu -read – warning against the decline in reading habits.

“Reading a WhatsApp message is not complex reading. To grow as a human being, you need to engage with lengthy texts intellectually.”

Avoiding naming favourites, Tharoor praised the “terrific talent” in Bollywood, Mollywood, and Tollywood, and urged for more roles that showcase actors’ full abilities beyond commercial success.

When an audience member described him as the “mind throb of the nation,” Tharoor smiled and accepted the title with a laugh.

WATCH FULL CONVERSATION HERE:

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Says ‘No Donald Trump Has The Power To Stop Us’