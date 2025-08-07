We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Says ‘No Donald Trump Has The Power To Stop Us’

New Delhi, Delhi – Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told the “We Women Want” conclave in a fiery speech it was a time to take pride in being Indian and economically independent. The initiative caught up by the NewsX editor-in-chief Rishabh Gulati, which was held as a movement to honour women, served as a stage for CM Gupta to express him against the political rhetoric carried on in the world.

Without mentioning the name of the U. S President specifically, she stated that the increasing economic power of India would act as a perfect response to such leaders as Donald Trump. Kisi Donald Trump Ki Aukaat Nahi hai… This she said pointedly- it is no longer a nation that can be dictated to, or undermined by foreign powers, said India is definitely no longer a nation that can be directed by another.

The audience applauded vigorously after she shared her comments, and it can be capitalized because she was speaking in the context of speedy economic growth in India. She emphasized that India is going to be the third-largest economy of the world, a respectable position that will automatically bring India international reverence and the absence of reliance on outside approvals.

Economic Sovereignty: The New ‘Aukaat’

The speech of the Chief Minister revolved around the issue of economic sovereignty. She stated that economic policy options that are being pursued by India, becoming a manufacturing hub and supporting the voice of local efforts, is not only an economic-related issue, but it is also about national respect. India is paving its way in the world by lessening its ties to foreign countries in terms of engaging in trade and recognition.

Such self-reliance is calculated to ensure that the country is not exposed to the excesses and unilateral decision making of global leaders. The speech of Gupta lined the economic development with national pride and implied that the two were linked in such a way that a good economic development emerged as the best defense against foreign criticism and political showmanship.

Empowering India’s Women: A Force for Growth

CM Gupta directly linked her economic and political message to that of the movement to which she belonged: the We Women Want. According to her, women empowerment is one of the most important factors in the growth of India. India is not realizing its full potential by encouraging more women to take up jobs and join the economy.

The fact that the Chief Minister was invited to an event to talk about female empowerment supported the notion that women should not be seen as recipients of developmental policies, but they should be taken as agents of change. This was indeed a wakeup call to realize that social and economic status of Indian women to an extent is a part of the way in which India will become a global superpower.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life