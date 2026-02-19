LIVE TV
Shivneri Fort Incident: Three Injured After Devotee Slips On Stairs, Pune Rural SP Rules Out Stampede

Shivneri Fort Incident: Three Injured After Devotee Slips On Stairs, Pune Rural SP Rules Out Stampede

Several stampedes and crowd related catastrophes have occurred in India in recent years, highlighting the necessity of stronger safety regulations, better infrastructure, and efficient crowd control techniques to stop such incidents.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 19, 2026 10:53:15 IST

Shivneri Fort Incident: Three Injured After Devotee Slips On Stairs, Pune Rural SP Rules Out Stampede

At the Shiv Janmasthan, which is located atop the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, where a sizable crowd had assembled for darshan, a devotee slid on the stairs, injuring three persons, Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill reported on Thursday.

What Did Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill Say?

SP Gill explained to ANI that there was no rush at the location and that the other three devotees fell as a result of a devotee falling on the stairs.Many people have been coming here for darshan since yesterday morning, and the darshan has lasted all night long, if you look at the Shiv Janmasthan, which is located atop the Shivneri Fort in Junnar.Three people were hurt when other people fell down the stairs when one of the devotees slipped. ‘There isn’t a stampede,’ SP Gill declared. The incident brings to light the difficulties in controlling crowds at well-known religious locations during periods of high pilgrimage. Several stampedes and crowd related catastrophes have occurred in India in recent years, highlighting the necessity of stronger safety regulations, better infrastructure, and efficient crowd control techniques to stop such incidents.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Shivneri Fort Incident: Three Injured After Devotee Slips On Stairs, Pune Rural SP Rules Out Stampede

