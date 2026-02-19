LIVE TV
Home > India > Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote 'After Careful Consideration,' Foundation Confirms

Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote ‘After Careful Consideration,’ Foundation Confirms

Amid Epstein files row, Bill Gates skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 keynote; Gates Foundation cites “careful consideration.”

Bill Gates skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 keynote. (Photo: X)
Bill Gates skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 keynote. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 19, 2026 09:40:17 IST

Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote ‘After Careful Consideration,’ Foundation Confirms

Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India announced on Thursday. In a statement shared via its official handle, the foundation said the decision was taken “after careful consideration” to ensure that the focus remains on the summit’s key priorities.

The foundation added that it will instead be represented by Ankur Vora, President of the Africa and India Offices, who is scheduled to speak later in the day. Reaffirming its commitment to India, the organisation said it remains fully dedicated to advancing shared health, equity and development goals through technology and innovation.

It added, “The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit.”

Reaffirming its engagement, the foundation stated, “The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals.”

The announcement comes amid the ongoing summit in New Delhi, which features prominent global figures in technology and AI and aims to highlight India’s leadership in responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence development.

In this context, Ankur Vora, who serves as President of the Africa and India Offices at the Gates Foundation, is expected to represent the organisation and deliver remarks during today’s sessions.

The foundation also emphasised its continued dedication to collaborative efforts in India focused on health, equity, and broader development objectives through technology and innovation.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together nations and international institutions, reflecting India’s focus on multilateral collaboration and the use of AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or ‘Sutras’: People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:39 AM IST
Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote ‘After Careful Consideration,’ Foundation Confirms

QUICK LINKS