LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
Home > India > Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Advocate Rakesh Kishore faces criminal contempt proceedings after allegedly hurling a shoe at CJI Gavai. AG R Venkataramani grants consent, calling his actions scandalous and harmful to judicial integrity.

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)
Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: October 16, 2025 13:03:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

New Delhi: The Attorney General for India R Venkataramani has granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore.

Kishore recently made headlines for allegedly throwing a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. 

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh urged the bench led by Justice Surya Kant that the matter cannot be allowed to pass without consequence. 

Singh confirmed that the Attorney General for India has granted the mandatory consent under the Contempt of Courts Act, allowing the filing of criminal contempt proceedings by a third party.

Singh said: ‘The incident cannot go unnoticed. The person has shown no remorse after CJI pardoned him. He has gone berserk on social media.’

Supporting the move, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the matter goes beyond a personal affront and touches upon the institutional integrity of the judiciary. 

SG Mehta: ‘Institutional dignity is at stake.’

Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. 

Justice Kant said: ‘We are all for free speech. The problem is how to regulate it. The Hon’ble CJI has shown great magnanimity, and that shows the institution is not shaken by such incidents.’

The bench is expected to take up the matter after the Diwali break.

AG Venkataramani, has granted his consent under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Rakesh Kishore. 

In a communication addressed to the President of SCBA, Vikas Singh, the AG stated that Kishore’s conduct and utterances amount to criminal contempt of the Supreme Court as defined under Section 2(c) of the Act. 

He described the behaviour as ‘scandalous’ and aimed at demeaning the authority of the Court. 

The letter reads: ‘Such behaviour strikes at the very foundation of the justice delivery system and has the clear tendency to lower public confidence in the institution of the judiciary.’

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: supreme court

RELATED News

Why Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty Declined To Participate In Karnataka Caste Survey

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni Sparks an Unforgettable Night

Turakapalem 45 Mysterious Deaths: YSRCP Slams Government, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation Per Family

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Nestlé Layoff News: 16,000 Jobs to Be Cut in Major Global Shake-Up! FMCG Giant Hits Hard After New CEO Appointment

Stop Suffering in Silence: Kochi Residents Find Advanced Laser Solutions for Fistula and Pilonidal Sinus

CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY, ON RARE EARTH EXPORT CONTROLS: US INTERPRETATION DISTORTED FACTS, CAUSED PANIC

TSMC expects AI megatrend to strengthen, as profit blows past forecasts

CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY, ON NEXPERIA: CHINA OPPOSES INTERVENTION IN INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF ENTERPRISES

Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

TSMC expects AI megatrend to strengthen, as profit blows past forecasts

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Australia's Treasury Wine chair grilled by shareholders but comfortably re-elected

India Strikes Back At Donald Trump, Issues Strong Rebuttal On US President’s Russian Oil Claims, ‘Guided By National Interest And…’

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore
Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore
Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore
Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore
QUICK LINKS