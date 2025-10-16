Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

New Delhi: The Attorney General for India R Venkataramani has granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore.

Kishore recently made headlines for allegedly throwing a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh urged the bench led by Justice Surya Kant that the matter cannot be allowed to pass without consequence.

Singh confirmed that the Attorney General for India has granted the mandatory consent under the Contempt of Courts Act, allowing the filing of criminal contempt proceedings by a third party.

Singh said: ‘The incident cannot go unnoticed. The person has shown no remorse after CJI pardoned him. He has gone berserk on social media.’

Supporting the move, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the matter goes beyond a personal affront and touches upon the institutional integrity of the judiciary.

SG Mehta: ‘Institutional dignity is at stake.’

Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

Justice Kant said: ‘We are all for free speech. The problem is how to regulate it. The Hon’ble CJI has shown great magnanimity, and that shows the institution is not shaken by such incidents.’

The bench is expected to take up the matter after the Diwali break.

AG Venkataramani, has granted his consent under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Rakesh Kishore.

In a communication addressed to the President of SCBA, Vikas Singh, the AG stated that Kishore’s conduct and utterances amount to criminal contempt of the Supreme Court as defined under Section 2(c) of the Act.

He described the behaviour as ‘scandalous’ and aimed at demeaning the authority of the Court.

The letter reads: ‘Such behaviour strikes at the very foundation of the justice delivery system and has the clear tendency to lower public confidence in the institution of the judiciary.’