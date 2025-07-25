Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday backed his party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the alleged vote rigging during last year’s general polls. He said that he agrees with Rahul Gandhi’s comments and has all the proof to support the claim.

Siddaramaiah made the remarks while speaking to the media at Karnataka Bhawan.

He said, “Eligible voters from the voter list are excluded. New voters are being added.”

“That is what Rahul Gandhi raised in the Parliament. I agree,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Siddaramaiah further added that in the Mahadevapura constituency in Bengaluru, they led in only one segment, while in other constituencies they were completely wiped out.

When asked about the Election Commission’s statement that the Congress did not file any complaint about losing seats or appeal with the District Magistrates or Chief Electoral Officers, Siddaramaiah responded, “Many times we complained, but the EC responded negatively.”

The Chief Minister also congratulated Rahul Gandhi for initiating the Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan for OBCs.

He noted that when it comes to the Karnataka caste census, three Chief Ministers previously didn’t accept the old caste census data, which is now 10 years old. Hence, the state is conducting a fresh caste-based census.

He pointed out that the last caste census was conducted in 1931.

Siddaramaiah said that although a general census happens every 10 years, caste-wise data has not been collected.

He concluded that to understand the socio-economic and educational status of people, a caste census is essential to ensure social justice is delivered.

