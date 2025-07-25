Home > India > Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof

Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah supports Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote rigging in the 2024 elections, accusing the EC of ignoring complaints. He also announces a fresh caste census in Karnataka to ensure social justice and lauds Rahul’s OBC outreach.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah backs Rahul Gandhi’s poll rigging claims
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah backs Rahul Gandhi’s poll rigging claims

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: July 25, 2025 21:22:00 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday backed his party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the alleged vote rigging during last year’s general polls. He said that he agrees with Rahul Gandhi’s comments and has all the proof to support the claim.

Siddaramaiah made the remarks while speaking to the media at Karnataka Bhawan.

He said, “Eligible voters from the voter list are excluded. New voters are being added.”

“That is what Rahul Gandhi raised in the Parliament. I agree,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Siddaramaiah further added that in the Mahadevapura constituency in Bengaluru, they led in only one segment, while in other constituencies they were completely wiped out.

When asked about the Election Commission’s statement that the Congress did not file any complaint about losing seats or appeal with the District Magistrates or Chief Electoral Officers, Siddaramaiah responded, “Many times we complained, but the EC responded negatively.”

The Chief Minister also congratulated Rahul Gandhi for initiating the Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan for OBCs.

He noted that when it comes to the Karnataka caste census, three Chief Ministers previously didn’t accept the old caste census data, which is now 10 years old. Hence, the state is conducting a fresh caste-based census.

He pointed out that the last caste census was conducted in 1931.

Siddaramaiah said that although a general census happens every 10 years, caste-wise data has not been collected.

He concluded that to understand the socio-economic and educational status of people, a caste census is essential to ensure social justice is delivered.

ALSO READ: After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls

Tags: karnatakarahul gandhisiddaramaiah

RELATED News

Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrated With Nationalistic Zeal In Shimla
EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

LATEST NEWS

“If You Can Build AI In India, You Can Do It Anywhere”: MeitY Secretary On Global Impact
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know
Indiana Fever Add Aussie Star Chloe Bibby on Short-Term Deal
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open
Sellowrap IPO Heats Up Early On Day1: Retail Quota Almost Full, But What’s Driving the Demand?
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?