Significant Decline In Left Wing Extremism: LWE Violence Drops By 81 Per cent Since 2010, Replies MoS Nityanand Rai In Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply about decline in violence perpetrated by "left wing extremists, “saying that violence incidents and resultant deaths of civilians and security forces, have come down from high of 2010 by 81 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively, in 2024.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 12, 2025 22:26:29 IST

Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply about decline in violence perpetrated by “left wing extremists, “saying that violence incidents and resultant deaths of civilians and security forces, have come down from high of 2010 by 81 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively, in 2024.

“The LWE-related violence incidents and resultant deaths of civilians & Security Forces have come down from the high of 2010 by 81 per cent and 85 per cent respectively in 2024,” MoS Home Rai said in a written reply.

Nityanand Rai Replies To Congress MP Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale

Responding to queries raised by Congress MP Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale regarding the government’s efforts to curb the Naxal activity and provide safety in Maoists-affected areas, Rai highlighted the decline in the left-wing extremism (LWE) related violence in Tribal areas, given the resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan 2015.”

The resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan 2015 has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and contraction of geographical spread. LWE, which has been a serious challenge to the internal security of the nation, has been significantly curbed in recent times and has been constricted to only a few pockets. There has also been a sharp decline in LWE-affected districts from 126 in 2013 to 18 districts in April 2025,” Rai said.

He said that it has been the “Tribal” who have borne the brunt of the violence while claiming that they are killed and tortured after being branded as “police informers”.

“The poor and marginalised sections of the society, especially the tribals, have borne the brunt of this violence, as the majority of civilians killed by Left Wing Extremists are tribals, often branded as ‘Police Informers’ before being brutally tortured and killed,” the MoS said.

Tribals Have Been The Biggest Victims Of People’s War Declared By Maoists

Pointing out the irony of the Naxalbari movement, Rai claimed that Tribals have been the “biggest victims” of the people’s war declared by the Maoists against the Indian state.

He said that the areas affected by LWE have been “marred by dual challenges of a vicious circle of backwardness and the security concerns arising out of LWE influence.”

(With ANI Inputs)

