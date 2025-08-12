Sign Of Another War? Night Curfew Imposed Along International Border In J&K’s Samba District

The Samba district magistrate on Tuesday ordered the imposition of a night curfew in areas up to 2 km from the International Border to support BSF operations and strengthen security. The curfew will be imposed daily from 10 PM to 5 AM for the next two months, unless withdrawn earlier, an official order stated.

As per the order issued by District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan, the decision was taken in coordination with security agencies to enhance border monitoring and prevent unlawful activities during night hours.

It further said, “This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of Sixty Days from the date of its issuance, unless withdrawn/rescinded earlier.”

Movement during curfew hours will be permitted only for valid reasons. Any person found violating the order shall be liable for legal action.

The tensions between India and Pakistan increased following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Soon after the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting the terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir.