Six Workers From Odisha Killed In Quarry Accident In Andhra, 15 Lakh Announced As Compensation

Six migrant workers from Odisha died and eight others sustained injuries in a quarry accident at a construction site in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident prompted swift action from the state government, with a criminal case registered against the quarry management, they said.

Six Killed, Eight Others Injured In Quarry Accident

Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali confirmed that the mishap involved labourers working at the quarry when a section of the site collapsed.

He said, “As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a criminal case has been registered against the quarry management. A comprehensive investigation will be carried out in coordination with the police and relevant departments. Of the eight injured, one remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment at GBR Hospital in Narasaraopet.”

He added, “All of them were migrant workers from the state of Odisha. The eight injured workers are undergoing treatment at GBR Hospital in Narasaraopet. Among them, one is critically injured.”

“Each of the deceased workers’ families will receive Rs 14 lakh as compensation, which will be provided by the quarry management, “He further said.

The government has also assured that all medical expenses of the injured workers will be borne in full until their complete recovery.

N Chandrababu Naidu Expressed Grief Over The Tragic Accident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic accident. The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.

Speaking with officials, CM Chandrababu directed them to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)

