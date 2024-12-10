SM Krishna: Man Who Transformed Bengaluru Into India’s ‘Silicon Valley’

SM Krishna, former Karnataka CM, passed away at 92, leaving a legacy that transformed Bengaluru into India’s Silicon Valley and shaped Indian politics.

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, or SM Krishna, the former Karnataka Chief Minister and a towering figure in Indian politics, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 at his Bengaluru residence. Known for his profound contributions to both Indian politics and Bengaluru’s rise as a global tech hub, Krishna leaves behind a lasting legacy that transformed Karnataka and India’s economic landscape.

A Lifelong Political Journey

Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanhalli, Mandya district, SM Krishna’s political career began in 1962 when he won the Maddur Assembly seat as an independent. Over the decades, Krishna rose to become a key political leader, holding multiple positions including Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of External Affairs.

Krishna’s leadership at both state and national levels helped shape India’s political, economic, and diplomatic future. Notably, his tenure as Union External Affairs Minister (2009-2012) under the Manmohan Singh government elevated India’s global presence.

The Visionary Behind Bengaluru’s IT Revolution

Krishna’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Karnataka (1999-2004) is often remembered for his foresight in fostering the IT industry in Bengaluru. His visionary policies and strategic planning laid the foundation for Bengaluru to become India’s ‘Silicon Valley’. Under his leadership, the city attracted global tech giants, creating thousands of jobs and reshaping the region’s economy. His efforts transformed Bengaluru into a thriving tech hub, known for innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent.

Krishna’s political journey witnessed significant milestones. A former member of the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined the Indian National Congress (INC), where he made his mark. However, in 2017, he made a surprising shift, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending a 50-year association with the Congress party.

His leadership as Karnataka’s Chief Minister was pivotal in the state’s growth, and his role as the Governor of Maharashtra (2004-2008) further solidified his stature in Indian politics.

A Brilliant Scholar and Lawyer

Before entering the political arena, Krishna was a brilliant scholar and lawyer. A graduate of Maharaja’s College, Mysore, he earned his law degree from Government Law College, followed by advanced studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and George Washington University. As a Fulbright Scholar, he worked as a professor of international law at the Renukacharya Law College.

Krishna is survived by his wife, Prema Krishna, and their two daughters, Malavika Krishna and Shambhavi Krishna. His personal life mirrored his professional achievements, with a focus on family and knowledge, inspiring many through his dedication to education and leadership.

SM Krishna’s contributions to Bengaluru’s rise as a tech powerhouse and his legacy as a statesman will continue to inspire future generations. His leadership in shaping Karnataka’s political and economic framework, coupled with his diplomatic expertise, has left an indelible mark on Indian politics and governance.

As India mourns the loss of SM Krishna, his legacy stands tall—one of vision, growth, and unwavering dedication to progress. Bengaluru’s tech industry, Indian politics, and the nation at large owe much of their growth to his leadership and foresight. His journey of dedication, from shaping Bengaluru’s skyline to strengthening India’s position globally, will be remembered as an era of remarkable progress.

