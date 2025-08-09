‘Stay Committed, Resilient’: Lt. Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair’s Advice To Young Women Aspiring To Join Armed Forces – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Lt. Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair, AVSM, VSM, Director General of Medical Services (DGMS), Indian Army, comes from a deeply rooted military family that shaped her path from a young age. Reflecting on her journey at NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards, she credited her father, who joined the Indian Air Force as a doctor in 1956, as her primary inspiration.

“My father was the rebel in our family, coming from Prayagraj where no one had ever joined the armed forces before him,” she recalls.

Three Generations Of Family In Armed Forces

“Because of him, three generations of my family have served in the armed forces.” Born before the 1965 war and witnessing the impact of the 1971 war firsthand, Lt. Gen. Nair was inspired by her father’s unwavering commitment, often leaving home during air raids without hesitation to fulfill his duties as a medical adviser to the commander.

She describes the vivid memories of that time. “During air raids, my mother would shield me and my sister with her body while my brother lay nearby. My father would leave without a backward glance, always putting service before self.”

These experiences engrained in her the understanding that the armed forces represent something larger than an individual – they are about serving one’s country.

Lt. Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair on The Mindset of a Military Family

Discussing the psychology behind military families, Lt. Gen. Nair highlights how both genetics and environment play crucial roles.

“It’s a combination of nature and nurture. The armed forces world is a VUCA environment – volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. This kind of atmosphere develops resilience, adaptability, and situational awareness,” she explains.

She points out how children in military families learn to live with constant change, moving every two years and adapting to new terrains and communities from across India.

“You learn to think on your feet and tolerate ambiguity. This nurturing environment makes military families uniquely prepared for challenges.”

Lt. Gen. Nair also highlighted the Indian Military Academy’s motto, which shapes the mindset of all armed forces personnel.

“The honour, welfare, and safety of your country comes first, then that of your men and women under command, and lastly your own safety and comfort.”

She adds, “The mission must go on regardless of any setbacks. That commitment is the foundation of military life.”

First Woman Director General of Medical Services

Lt. Gen. Nair holds several distinguished ‘firsts’ in her career: the first woman Director General of Hospital Services, first woman Principal Medical Officer for two commands, and now the first woman DGMS of the Indian Army.

Speaking to young women aspiring to join the military, she says, “This is an extremely rewarding career, but it comes with challenges. You need to be committed, resilient, and adaptable. The armed forces teach leadership from day one, courage under adversity, teamwork, and patriotism. It leads to all-round personality development – rich in experience if not in monetary terms.”

Breaking Gender Barriers in Armed Forces

Addressing the traditional male dominance in the military, Lt. Gen. Nair stresses the changing dynamics.

“The armed forces value merit, competence, and professionalism above all. The Indian armed forces are incredibly diverse and inclusive.”

She points out that women now serve not only in the medical branch, where they were initially restricted, but also in combat roles and other ranks.

“In the next 5 to 10 years, women currently in middle management will rise to top positions and be even more visible.”

On gender neutrality, she states firmly, “No gender is favoured as long as you meet the high standards required. Whether male or female, you have to meet those standards to serve the nation.”

Lt. Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair on Mentorship and Support

When asked about her most significant mentors, Lt. Gen. Nair reflects on the influence of her father, husband, sons, and mother. “My father’s inspiration was defining, but my husband and sons have been the wind beneath my wings. They never saw my work as anything unusual.”

Her mother, a homemaker, was also a pillar of strength during early challenges in balancing service and family. “When I felt it was too much and wanted to leave, she encouraged me to persevere through the difficult times.”

On a lighter note, Lt. Gen. Nair acknowledges the importance of support at home.

“My husband helped significantly, and the younger generation, including my sons and their spouses, contribute equally at home. It’s because of their support that I could pursue my career without hindrance.”

WATCH FULL CONVERSATION HERE:



Also Read: Shashi Tharoor Blasts US Tariffs on India As He Tears Into Trump’s ‘Schoolyard Bully School of Negotiation’ | Exclusive