“Stay Home To Avoid Rape” Posters By Ahmedabad Traffic Police Spark Public Outrage

A wave of public retaliation has stemmed in Ahmedabad following the appearance of controversial posters promoted by the city’s traffic police, encouraging women to “Stay home to not get raped.” This messaging, justified as safety advice, quickly drew huge criticism for establishing victim‑blaming attitudes and prolonging harmful stereotypes.

The campaign, intended to offer safety tips, featured bold warnings like, “Attending late‑night parties could invite rape or gang rape,” and cautioned against going towards dark or isolated areas, by suggesting women could prevent sexual violence through their own behavior, the posters shifted attention away from criminal responsibility and ignited anger among activists, citizens and media observers.

Public response was prompt and critical. Many people conveyed their response on social media by criticizing the messaging, accusing authorities of poor judgment and irresponsible communication on gender-based violence. Critics argued that such directives trivialize complex issues and fuel the narrative that survivors are at fault for crimes committed against them.

Ahmedabad City Traffic Police, in collaboration with a voluntary group known as “Satarkta,” typically runs traffic-related awareness campaigns and deploys materials under its banner. But this time, the group reportedly created and displayed content without prior consultation with police officials, stepping well beyond its remit.

Once alerted to the controversy, joint traffic commissioner NN Choudhary confirmed that the posters were taken down promptly. The authorities also issued a strict warning to the Satarkta group, ordering them not to publish messages unrelated to traffic awareness in the future. DCP Traffic (West) Neeta Desai reflected this stance, highlighting that the organization overstepped by putting up material that fluctuated into sensitive social issues.

The incident underlines broader concerns about how institutions address women’s safety. Other than focusing on preventive infrastructure and legal enforcement, campaigns like these risk indulging fear and patriarchal norms. Observers say messaging must be carefully considered so it does not unwittingly defame victims or downplay the seriousness of gender-based crimes.

Ahmedabad City Police, assisted by Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik, are responsible for maintaining law and order, including oversight of safety-related messaging across traffic units and public awareness measures. This controversy may well require a reevaluation of how civil authorities partner with NGOs in generating public advisories.

As the fight continues, voices across the city are demanding clearer responsibility and gender-sensitive communication strategies from law enforcement. The consensus among advocates is harmonious: public safety messages must focus on empowering potential victims and holding wrong-doers to account, never shifting blame onto those already at risk.

