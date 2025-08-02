Home > India > An Assam man goes missing after disturbing incident on indiGo flight

A young man from Assam's Cachar district went missing after being slapped during a panic attack on an IndiGo Mumbai-Kolkata flight. The airline deboarded him in Kolkata, but he never reappeared. His family is seeking answers amid growing public concern.

[Image Credit- X] Cachar Youth Goes Missing After Disturbing Incident on IndiGo Flight
[Image Credit- X] Cachar Youth Goes Missing After Disturbing Incident on IndiGo Flight

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 2, 2025 11:01:32 IST

Aerial tensions blazed aboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata on July 31, 2025, when a young man from Assam’s Cachar district suffered from a panic attack shortly after boarding. Worried and walking down the lane, he appeared perplexed and asked to leave the aircraft. In a shocking move, a co-passenger slapped him, creating immediate intervention by cabin crew and the other travellers.

The victim named Hasnul Haque Majumdar, facing his first-ever flight experience, remains missing after the incident. Though the aircraft landed in Kolkata and passengers continued to Silchar, he did not appear at the arrival gate or rejoin his group, leaving his family terrified and seeking answers. His uncle told local media that airport authorities and police initially declined immediate action, referring the family to file formal complaints later.

Meanwhile, the passenger responsible for the assault was arrested after landing on charges of misconduct. Authorities later released him with a warning, but he has been designated under IndiGo’s unruly passenger policy, which may result in a temporary ban or placement on a no-fly list. IndiGo remarked his actions as “completely unacceptable” and confirmed that regulatory bodies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, have been informed.

The incident has ignited widespread anger on social media, with many pointing out concerns about the treatment of passengers experiencing mental health crises and questioning the roles and responsibilities of airlines and fellow travelers in such cases. As Hasnul’s family is waiting for updates, the episode highlights urgent questions around in‑flight safety, mental health support, and protocols for sensitive passengers.

