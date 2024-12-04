Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
we-woman

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Security Officer’s Quick Reflexes Save Him From Attack At Golden Temple

Jasbir Singh, the personal security officer of Sukhbir Singh Badal, foiled an armed attack at Golden Temple, saving his life with quick reflexes and bravery.

In an act of extraordinary courage, Jasbir Singh, the personal security officer (PSO) of former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, saved his life during a shocking incident at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. For the first time in 22 years, Singh’s quick reflexes and calm under pressure made headlines as he stopped an armed attacker from aiming his pistol at Badal.

The event took place within moments, highlighting the intense vigilance required in Singh’s line of work. Dressed in a white kurta-pajama and red turban, Singh was stationed near Badal at Darbar Sahib, the holiest site of the Sikh community, where security protocols are uniquely stringent. “We can’t frisk anyone at Darbar Sahib because of the religious code of conduct,” Singh explained. Despite the challenges of operating in such a sacred space, Singh remained focused on his role, constantly scanning the area for potential threats.

The attack came unexpectedly when Narain Singh Chaura, an assailant, approached from behind and drew a pistol. In an instant, Singh reacted, reaching for the weapon and diverting the bullet away from Badal. With astonishing speed, Singh and his team subdued Chaura, and the assailant was quickly taken into custody by the Amritsar police.

Singh’s heroic act was part of his daily responsibilities, which have included guarding both Sukhbir Singh Badal and his father, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, for over two decades. Despite the extreme nature of the threat, Singh continued his duties without pause. Even after the attack, he staSukhbir Singh Badalyed on guard, ensuring the safety of Sukhbir Singh Badal during the religious ceremonies at the Golden Temple.

Singh’s courage in protecting Badal during this tense moment exemplifies the dedication of security personnel, who often work in the shadows, unnoticed by the public but crucial to the safety of prominent figures. “Being ready for such threats is part of my daily job,” Singh humbly stated.

