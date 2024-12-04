BJP celebrates a historic win as Devendra Fadnavis is unanimously elected as the legislative leader of the party in Maharashtra. Ashish Shelar calls it a “Diwali moment” for the party, with a massive electoral mandate leading to the formation of the new government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked a significant milestone as Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the party’s legislative leader in Maharashtra. Newly appointed chief whip, Ashish Shelar, described the event as a “Diwali moment” for the party, highlighting the unprecedented and unparalleled mandate the BJP had received in the recent assembly elections.

Shelar expressed immense pride in the BJP’s victory, which saw not only a strong performance from the party but also significant gains by its allies, Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, led by Ajit Pawar). The results, Shelar pointed out, were historic, with the BJP achieving a historic strike rate. “The mandate we received is beyond compare. This is truly a moment of celebration for us,” said Shelar.

In his address, Shelar acknowledged that the party’s journey had been nothing short of remarkable, with Fadnavis’s election representing the culmination of hard work and trust from the Maharashtra electorate.

As part of the ongoing government formation process, central observer Vijay Rupani confirmed that Fadnavis, along with two deputy chief ministers, would take their oaths of office on December 5 at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Further discussions with Mahayuti alliance partners – Shiv Sena and NCP – will soon determine the other cabinet ministers.

Fadnavis, speaking at the meeting of the BJP legislative party, thanked all the leaders and MLAs for their trust. He expressed gratitude towards caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and senior NDA leader Ramdas Athawle for their unwavering support. Reflecting on the historic nature of the elections, Fadnavis said, “The elections have shown that ‘Ek Hain to Safe Hain’ and ‘Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai’ – this mandate proves the trust people have in our leadership.”

As BJP heads into a new chapter in Maharashtra, this moment of unity and leadership promises to carry forward the party’s momentum into the future.

