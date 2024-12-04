Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Devendra Fadnavis Poised For Maharashtra CM Role, What’s Next For Eknath Shinde?

Devendra Fadnavis is set to return as Maharashtra CM, but uncertainty lingers over Eknath Shinde’s role in Mahayuti 2.0 government formation.

Devendra Fadnavis Poised For Maharashtra CM Role, What’s Next For Eknath Shinde?

In a pivotal moment for Maharashtra’s political landscape, Devendra Fadnavis met with Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, officially staking his claim to form the government under the Mahayuti 2.0 alliance, following the overwhelming victory of the ruling coalition in the recent assembly elections. However, while the suspense over government formation has been lifted, there is still lingering uncertainty about the future role of caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After the meeting with the governor, Fadnavis confirmed that Shinde’s future in the government was yet to be decided. Despite Fadnavis’ assurance that Shinde would play a significant role in the new government, the exact nature of that role remains unclear. Shinde himself, when asked about his position in the new cabinet, responded cryptically, urging the media to “wait till evening.” This statement only added to the mystery surrounding his involvement.

Fadnavis revealed that he had personally asked Shinde to join the Mahayuti cabinet, and that this was a collective desire of the Shiv Sena MLAs. “All of us, including Shiv Sena MLAs, want him to be part of the state cabinet. I am confident he will join the government,” Fadnavis said. Despite these assurances, the final decision about Shinde’s role appears to hinge on factors that are yet to be revealed.

MUST READ: Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Shinde’s rise to power has been nothing short of dramatic. After rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, he joined hands with the BJP, securing the Chief Minister‘s post. His leadership was seen as a key factor in the Mahayuti’s impressive electoral victory. But as the BJP emerged victorious with a clear mandate, securing 132 of the 288 assembly seats, the party made it clear that Fadnavis would once again lead the government.

Shinde, who had been pushing for a second term as Chief Minister, ultimately conceded to the BJP’s demand for a role reversal. “There is no one too big or small in Mahayuti. We are all working as a team. Two and a half years ago, Fadnavis proposed my name as CM; today, I have proposed his name,” Shinde remarked, reflecting the evolving dynamics between the two leaders.

Despite initial resistance from Shiv Sena, who championed Shinde’s leadership, the final decision was deferred to BJP’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was only after the November 23 electoral verdict that Shinde confirmed he would abide by the decision of the BJP leadership.

As Maharashtra prepares for a new chapter under Mahayuti 2.0, all eyes remain on the role of Eknath Shinde. Will he join the cabinet? And if so, in what capacity? While Devendra Fadnavis is set to take the reins, the intricacies of Shinde’s future in the government will undoubtedly continue to shape the political discourse in the state.

ALSO READ: ‘Diwali For Us’ Says Ashish Shelar On Fadnavis As Legislative Leader

Filed under

devendra fadnavis Maharashtra CM Mahayuti 2.0 government

