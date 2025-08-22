LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar

Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar

The Supreme Court of India on Friday expressed surprise over political parties' inaction for the correction of names of excluded voters from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, urging them to issue specific directions to their workers to assist people in filing forms.

Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar
Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 22, 2025 15:41:23 IST

The Supreme Court of India on Friday expressed surprise over political parties’ inaction for the correction of names of excluded voters from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, urging them to issue specific directions to their workers to assist people in filing forms.

The Supreme Court said that all 12 political parties in Bihar shall issue specific directions to party workers to assist people in filing and submitting the requisite forms with any 11 documents in Form 6 or an Aadhaar Card.

Supreme Court’s Response Comes Over ECI’s Submission That No Political Parties Submit Claims

The apex court took note of ECI’s submission that 85,000 new voters have come forward in SIR of Bihar, and only two objections have been filed by booth-level agents of political parties.

The Supreme Court said individual persons, at their own or with the assistance of BLAs (booth-level agents), are entitled to apply online, and it is not necessary to apply in a physical form.

The Election Commission of India has published the first draft of electoral rolls and asked political parties and individuals to submit claims and objections between Aug 1 and Aug 30.

Only CPI (ML) Liberation Filed Two Claims

On Friday, the poll body said that only the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) has filed two claims to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

However, over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties can file objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public & Objections (Form 7) from the public & file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

ECI has also received 2,63,257 Form 6s

The ECI has also received 2,63,257 Form 6s, which pertain to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age.

The Opposition parties have repeatedly been criticising the Bihar SIR, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

ALSO READ: Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

Tags: Bhar SIRECIelection commissionSIRsupreme court

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar
Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar
Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar
Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?