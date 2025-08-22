LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

Varanasi, the city of faith and devotion, faced a rare incident at midnight at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple when a pure white owl was seen sitting gracefully on the golden peak of Baba Vishwanath’s sanctum. This unusual sight instantly grabs everyone’s attention.

Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 22, 2025 15:23:42 IST

Varanasi, the city of faith and devotion, faced a rare incident at midnight at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple when a pure white owl was seen sitting gracefully on the golden peak of Baba Vishwanath’s sanctum. This unusual sight instantly grabs everyone’s attention.

What Happened at Varanasi? 

On Monday night, around 10 PM, a while owl was seen sitting on the golden spire of the temple. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, took to Facebook and confirmed the news, saying a white owl has been seen on Baba’s peak after Shayan Aarti, and it is considered a symbol of auspiciousness. 

What is the Significance of Seeing a White Owl? 

 A white owl, in particular, is considered extremely auspicious, symbolizing wisdom, protection from evil, and blessings of abundance. According to Hindu mythology, the owl is the vehicle (vahan) of Goddess Lakshmi. Many devotees believe that spotting a white owl near a temple or sacred place is a divine sign that Maa Lakshmi herself is present, showering blessings of prosperity and good luck.

Are White Owls Lucky? 

As white owls are rarely seen so spotting one is considered a positive omen. The white owl is linked to growth, wisdom, and abundance, and also fights against evil sight or bad luck. 

Can You Pet White Owls?

 No, you can not pet a white owl as it is linked to Goddess Lakshmi and can be seen as disrespectful and inauspicious. 

Tags: Can You Pet White OwlsKashi Vishwanath TempleRare White OwlWhite OwlWhite Owl at Kashi Vishwanath TempleWhite Owl goddess lakshmiWhite Owls Lucky or bad

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing
Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing
Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing
Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?