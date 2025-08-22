Rare White Owl Seen on Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Golden Peak, Devotees See Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessing

Varanasi, the city of faith and devotion, faced a rare incident at midnight at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple when a pure white owl was seen sitting gracefully on the golden peak of Baba Vishwanath’s sanctum. This unusual sight instantly grabs everyone’s attention.

What Happened at Varanasi?

On Monday night, around 10 PM, a while owl was seen sitting on the golden spire of the temple. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, took to Facebook and confirmed the news, saying a white owl has been seen on Baba’s peak after Shayan Aarti, and it is considered a symbol of auspiciousness.

What is the Significance of Seeing a White Owl?

A white owl, in particular, is considered extremely auspicious, symbolizing wisdom, protection from evil, and blessings of abundance. According to Hindu mythology, the owl is the vehicle (vahan) of Goddess Lakshmi. Many devotees believe that spotting a white owl near a temple or sacred place is a divine sign that Maa Lakshmi herself is present, showering blessings of prosperity and good luck.

Are White Owls Lucky?

As white owls are rarely seen so spotting one is considered a positive omen. The white owl is linked to growth, wisdom, and abundance, and also fights against evil sight or bad luck.

Can You Pet White Owls?

No, you can not pet a white owl as it is linked to Goddess Lakshmi and can be seen as disrespectful and inauspicious.